The Tarkio Chamber of Com-merce has set the Tarkio city-wide garage sales for May 3 and 4, 2024. They are asking residents who are having sales to fill out a form to get their garage sales on the city map. The form can be found at: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAlpQLSfoM9nrOCKCNf…/viewform. There is no charge to fill out the form.

The map will be posted on the Tarkio Chamber Facebook page. Entries for the map will close April 27 so that the map can be posted no later than April 29. For questions, email tarkiochamberofcommerce@gmail.com.

The Tarkio Board of Aldermen will decide on the Tarkio City-Wide Clean-Up and the Atchison County Mail will announce those dates once they have been decided.