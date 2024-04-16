The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met April 10, 2024, at The Roost in Tarkio, Missouri. Present were: Lori Seymour, Bob Alldredge, Craig Corken, Mary Ann Hull, Jill Davis, Roger Martin, and Eryn Stepp, board members; and Monica Bailey, director.

The February meeting minutes were approved.

The February and March financials were approved as presented.

Board members voted that ACDC acquire online banking access for Bailey/ACDC to be able to have view-only access of all current and future ACDC accounts at Citizens Bank & Trust, Bank Midwest, and Farmers State Bank.

Farmers State Bank CD #8162 matured on April 9. ACDC will reinvest those funds in another 14-month CD at FSB at a rate of 4.5%.

Director Report

Stephanie True started as the part-time bookkeeper/receptionist on April 1.

The 2024 Business Improvement Grant is open and has $7,500 available. Applications will be awarded until all funds are allocated.

ACDC membership so far this year totals $6,720.

The TIF Board’s annual meeting was held on February 28.

Eighth Grade Career Day, new this year, was held March 19. Over 70 visited four different locations, where they learned about career opportunities available at six different businesses and organizations.

Junior Job Shadowing was held on April 4. A total of 29 businesses hosted 55 students.

Bailey presented at County Government Day on March 20.

Community lunches were held in March, highlighting ACDC’s impact on the county. Great information was provided by Susette Taylor, Shauna Farmer, Ashlee Driskell, and Crystal Woodring.

ACDC’s Youth Beautification Grant applications for 2024-2025 projects (to be completed by July 1, 2025) are available now. Applications are due October 1, and winners will be announced at ACDC’s annual meeting on Wednesday, October 9.

The economic development sales tax renewal passed with 75% approval on April 2.

New Business

Scholarship recipients were selected.

The meeting was then adjourned.