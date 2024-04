The Fairfax Methodist Church is hosting an evening with Donovan Jones Sunday, April 28, 2024. Enjoy hand-breaded tenderloins served from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. (while supplies last), with Donovan’s music beginning at 6:00 p.m. Freewill donations will be collected for the meal and music, with the proceeds benefiting East Atchison Traveling Day Camp. Everyone is invited to attend! The Fairfax Methodist Church is located at 305 N. Broadway Street.