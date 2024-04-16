The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 28, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Jason Garst and Garry Garst were present to provide an update to the commission on behalf of the Atchison County Levee District. They provided a copy of the Missouri River Basin Weekly Report for March 26, 2024, from the U.S. Army Mainstem Reservoir Status. The data showed the current reservoir levels at Fort Peck, OAHE, Garrison, and the system to all be below the base of the annual flood control zone. It also highlighted the system storage comparison as related to 2023, 2024 to date, as compared to where levels were in 2011. In addition, the report provided modeled snow water equivalent for snow melt remaining in the upper basin.

They stated that the Corps continues to finish levee repairs and upgrades and the levee is in good condition. In addition, board member Regan Griffin continues to work with the Corps and landowners of the L550 setback.

Members of the Nishnabotna and Mill Creek Drainage Districts met with the commission to continue discussion on how to move forward with replacement of two tubes running under Atchison-Holt Road adjacent to the drainage ditch. Present were Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring, Troy LaHue, Phil Graves, Bill Heitman and Marvin Cooper.

As requested, Supervisor Woodring provided updated specs and cost details for replacing the tubes under the road and bringing the road up to a 2½ to 1 slope with a 22-foot road surface. Backfill would be placed around the tubes to prevent washing. This would allow the drainage districts to use the tubes they already purchased by just adding 12-gauge steel galvanized twin headwalls and angle iron bracing. Two cost proposals were submitted by Metal Culverts Inc., for picking up the tubes, making the necessary beveled cuts and return delivery Mill Creek. The first totaling $23,910.00 and an alternate adding a flared section for $34,577.00.

The drainage district members present agreed to use the lower option of $23,910.00. Supervisor Woodring agreed that was the best option. The district then wanted to know if the county would be able to assist with the project and the cost of the tubes. The commission agreed they would be willing to provide the labor and do the work to install the tubes, but felt the cost of the tubes would fall on the district or the Corps. The district felt between both drainage districts they would be able to cover the cost of the tubes, but they need to discuss it with their remaining members. The commission also agreed to discuss whether or not they would be able to help but wanted to discuss it amongst themselves before making any decisions.

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 4, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The commission met with Troy LaHue, representing the Nishnabotna Drainage District. He reported that their board voted to move forward with the tube project using the bid totaling $23,910.00 and they are ready to move forward with the project. Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring agreed to contact Metal Culverts and get the project lined up. The drainage district is responsible for the alterations made to the tube as bid and the county will do the work.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Woodring introduced his job shadow student, Bracton Cook. Supervisor Woodring then presented a commercial lease agreement between Atchison County Commission and Watts Electric Company for use of .63 acres of land located at 20964 L Avenue, which is part of 6.42 vacant lot. Presiding Commissioner Livengood inquired about the remainder of the section being leased to the wind farm and Supervisor Woodring stated that they are both in agreement to the sections they can use. The commissioners voted to approve the agreement as presented.

Supervisor Woodring then stated that Dennis Sherlock, City Manager, contacted him to see if the county would be willing to renew their agreement with the city for rock hauling on Calhoun and 4th Street within the city limits. He reported that the intergovernmental agreement had been updated with the current cost of rock and the department was willing to work with the city. The commissioners voted to approve the intergovernmental agreement with the City of Rock Port.

The commission opened sealed bids to rent hay ground owned by the county adjacent to Pleasant View Nursing Home and on the landfill for a three-year contract. There were three bids presented: Ryan Ottmann, $51.50 per acre; Brandon Leseberg, $65.00 per acre; and Gary Johnson, $41.00 per acre. After discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to accept the high bid of $65.00 per acre from Brandon Leseberg.

The commission met with Glenn Scott with Comfort Counseling and Julie Koop with Connection Counseling to discuss options to access opioid settlement funds that have been allocated to the county for local use. Also discussed were funding options to keep counseling services viable in the county. They shared the huge need the county has but grant funding that initially started the programs and funded the peer specialists is diminishing. All these services have been or are currently utilized in all three schools, the nursing homes, the group homes as well as serving preschool age and the elderly. The commission agreed to assist with organizing an educational meeting to bring ideas to the table.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/E911 Director, and Mark Manchester, Assistant Director, along with their job shadow students, Connor Morton and Owen DeRosier, met with the commission to request the extension of a flood plain order issued to Tim Cook for being out of compliance with the Atchison County Flood Plain Ordinance. Mr. Cook’s property was substantially damaged in 2011 and was flooded again in 2019. It was vacant for all those years until sold to Mr. Cook. Mr. Cook has been working with Director Wiley to meet the requirements and has an elevation survey scheduled. Mr. Cook has requested a 30-day extension to get into compliance. Director Wiley recommended the extension be granted and the commissioners voted to grant the extension.

Director Wiley stated that she would like to seek bids again to finish the remodel at the 911 office. The commission agreed and set a bid opening date of April 25. Director Wiley will place the ad and review the specifications.

She presented the contract for the Salamander System (an ID system purchased through a Northwest region grant) for review and signing. The original grant was approved in January. Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed off on the system.

Director Wiley then presented state bids for a new emergency management vehicle. The county set aside some money received through COVID and requested Cooper Nuclear Station to contribute $20,000, which they did. No action was taken. Information was reviewed and discussed.

Sheriff Dennis Martin and Deputy Devon Sons met with the commission to discuss data storage of existing records. J.R. Chaney with Midwest Data Center was present for the discussion. Equipment and scanning options were viewed and J.R. will coordinate the training with the department.

Additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property (March 2024) – Additions to the tax books were: 2023, $11,930.46; 2022, $2,680.96; and 2021, $297.37. Abatements frp, the tax books were: 2023, $1,725.95; and 2022, $395.25.

Real Property (March 2024) – There were no additions to the real estate books. Abatements from the real estate books were: 2023, $37.35.

Ag Rock(March 2024) – There were no additions or abatements to the tax books.

Clerk Taylor reported that the April 2 election went very smooth, and the results would be certified as of April 5, 2024.