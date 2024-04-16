The WildKat Relays were held April 12, 2024, in King City, Missouri. The East Atchison Lady Wolves won the meet with 103 points, and the Wolves tied for third place with Platte Valley with 59 points. Results for the EA athletes are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 10th, Danni Irvine, 14.80; 20th, Tabby Nester, 19.61

200 Meter Dash – 10th, Julia Foehrenbach, 29.73

400 Meter Dash – 2nd, Tommi Martin, 1:03.47; 6th, Grace Caudill, 1:08.74

800 Meter Run – 5th, Claire Martin, 3:02.42

1600 Meter Run – 4th, Danika Agnew, 6:18.48; 6th, Bella Bywater, 7:02.48

3200 Meter Run – 4th, Jayla Irvine, 13:51.86

100 Meter Hurdles – 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter, 16.69; 10th, Danni Irvine, 21.89

300 Meter Hurdles – 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter, 49.17; 4th, Julia Foehrenbach, 54.27

4×100 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison, 57.15

4×200 Meter Relay – 3rd, East Atchison, 1:56.27

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison, 4:21.99

4×800 Meter Relay – 3rd, East Atchison, 11:25.63

High Jump – 6th, Payton Woodring, 1.40m; 8th, Tommi Martin, 1.35m

Pole Vault – 3rd, Dalaynie Drummond, 2.30m; 4th, Grace Oswald, 2.15m

Long Jump – 8th, Grace Caudill, 4.24m; 9th, Bresayda Jimenez, 4.06m

Triple Jump – 8th, Addison Noland, 8.33m

Discus Throw – 8th, Chloe Vernon, 23.07m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Tommi Martin, 39.98m

BOYS

200 Meter Dash – 12th, Jarrad Jamison, 27.65

400 Meter Dash – 5th, Gavyn Irvine, 58.27; 10th, Mason Kingery, 1:01.25

800 Meter Run – 10th, Isaac Vette, 2:41.50

1600 Meter Run – 7th, Quin Staten, 5:33.74; 14th, Isaac Vette, 6:23.51

3200 Meter Run – 4th, Ian Stepp, 11:56.09; 6th, Cole Anderson, 12:19.48

4×400 Meter Relay – 4th East Atchison, 3:55.61

4×800 Meter Relay – 4th, East Atchison, 10:19.83

High Jump – 8th, Mason Kingery, 1.60m

Long Jump – 11th, Quin Staten, 5.06m

Triple Jump – 1st, Gavyn Irvine, 11.79m

Shot Put – 1st, Collin Hedlund, 12.90m

Discus Throw – 2nd, Collin Hedlund, 37.20m

Javelin Throw – 3rd, Collin Hedlund, 38.38m