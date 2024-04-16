Ella Meyerkorth set a new Blue Jay Relays record in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.16 seconds. Ella also won the 200 meter dash, high and low hurdles and was second in the javelin. Ella was this year’s Milton Reid Award recipient with 38 points.

Rylee Jenkins set a new relay record in the discus with a throw of 44.46 meters, smashing the old record of 40.79 meters set in 2003 by Tawna Trail of Johnson-Brock.

East Atchison’s Tommi Martin beat the old record of 39.45 meters in the javelin with a throw of 40.10 meters.

Tommi Martin (EA) and Avery Meyerkorth (Rock Port) battle it out in the 800 meter run going 1-2. Avery won with a time of 2:24.98 and Tommi came across in a time of 2:27.37.

Collin Hedlund won the shot put with a throw of 12.83 meters.

The EA girls 4×200 meter relay team of Grace Oswald, Lizzie Schlueter, Dylan Drummond and Grace Caudill placed second with a time of 1:56.20. Pictured above is Dylan Drummond passing the baton to Grace Caudill.

Lizzie Schlueter clears the last hurdle in the 300 meter hurdles. Lizzie placed second with a time of 48.48.

Norah Watkins placed second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:56.13. She also won the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:58.25 and was a member of the 4×800 meter relay team with Jacoby Driskell, Rylee Jenkins, and Avery Meyerkorth which placed first with a time of 10:34.91.

Grace Oswald (EA) and Jacoby Driskell (Rock Port) run stride for stride in the 4×800 meter relay. Rock Port placed first with a time of 10:34.91 and EA finished second with a time of 10:45.08.

Brentyn Herron had a shot put throw of 11.98 meters to place third.

Westyn Amthor placed fourth in the pole vault with 3.05 meter jump.

Claire Miller clears 1.42 meters to place fourth in the high jump.

In the 4×800 meter relay Ian Stepp hands off to Quin Staten. East Atchison placed fourth with a time of 9:43.08.

Addison Noland placed fifth with a 1.33 meter high jump.

Gabe Gebhards passes the baton to Quentin Jackson in the 4×800 meter relay. The team of Gebhards, Jackson, Justin Kuhns, and Malachi Skillen placed sixth with a time of 10:40.70.

Camden McEnaney hands off to Desmond Chaney in the 4×400 meter relay. Bracton Cook and Corbyn Jakub joined McEnaney and Chaney to run a 4:03.71.

The Rock Port Blue Jays hosted the 56th annual Blue Jay Relays April 9, 2024, at Blue Jay Stadium in Rock Port, Missouri.

The Rock Port (RP) girls’ team won the meet with 105 points, followed by the East Atchison girls with 79.5. Other team rankings and scores were: 3rd, Worth County (WC) 74; 4th, Mound City (MC) 59.5; 5th, Nodaway Valley (NV) 46; 6th, St. Joseph Christian (SJC) 45; 7th, Albany (A) 43; 8th, Platte Valley (PV) 41; 9th, Stanberry (S) 40; 10th, South Holt (SH) 22; 11th (tie), Maryville (M) and Hamburg (H) 10; 13th, Northeast Nodaway (NEN) 6; and 14th, Union Star (US) 1.

The Mound City (MC) boys’ team won first place with 149 points. Other team rankings and scores were: 2nd, Platte Valley (PV) 76.33; 3rd, East Atchison (EA) 66; 4th, Stanberry (S) 62.33; 5th, Rock Port (RP) 54; 6th, Albany (A) 53; 7th, Worth County (WC) 50; 8th, Nodaway Valley (NV) 31; 9th, Maryville (M) 20; 10th, St. Joseph Christian (SJC) 14; 11th, Northeast Nodaway (NEN) 8; 12th, Union Star (US) 2.33; 13th, South Holt (SH) 2; and 14th, North Nodaway (NN) 1.

It was a record breaking day, as eight new records were set.

Rylee Jenkins, Rock Port, had a throw of 44.46m in the discus, breaking the record of 133’10” (40.79m) set by Tawna Trail of Johnson Brock in 2003.

Tommi Martin, East Atchison, broke the javelin record with her throw of 40.1m. The old record of 39.45m was set by Brooklyn Miller of St. Joseph Christian in 2021.

Paycee Holmes of Hamburg set a new record in the long jump with a jump of 5.25m. The old record was 16’11.75”, set by Emily Wedlock of Mound City in 2014.

A new triple jump record was set by Abigail Troncin of Albany. Her jump of 10.69m broke the record of 35’6.5” set by Marcy Runkman of Worth County in 1996.

Worth County’s Eva Engel set a new record in the pole vault with a jump of 3.35m. The old record, set in 2009 by Jessica Borey of Worth County, was 10’3”.

Ella Meyerkorth broke the meet record and the school record in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.16. The old Blue Jay Relays record of 48.08 was set by Emily Wedlock of Mound City in 2016.

Kyle Emerson of Albany set a new record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.52. The old record of 22.7 was held by Brad Latta of Nodaway-Holt (1981) and Clint Thomas of Rock Port (1992).

Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley ran a time of 4:27.63 in the 1600 meter run, beating the record of 4:35.23 set by Brian Lemerond of Sacred Heart in 1999.

Results of the track meet are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Brooklyn Richardson (WC), 13.45; 2nd, Emma Spencer (WC), 13.53; 3rd, Brianna Biondo (SH), 13.53; 4th, Ellie Wilmes (NV), 14.10; 5th, Brookelynn Robinson (S), 14.20; 6th, Miranda Rieger (MC), 14.27; 7th, Chloe DeBee (SH), 14.56; 8th, Addison Lager (SJC), 14.59; 9th, Danni Irvine (EA), 14.68; 10th, Izzie Hodge (US), 14.87; 11th, Evelyn Branner (M), 15.22; 12th, Peace Ayinde (M), 15.55; 13th, Mackenzie Vanhoof (SJC), 15.87; 14th, Wynona Reidlinger (A), 15.88; 15th, Miah McIntosh (A), 16.02; 16th, Kenzee Ralston (MC), 18.08; 17th, Chase Reiske (PV), 19.09; 18th, Tabby Nester (EA), 19.18

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 27.52; 2nd, Emma Spencer (WC), 28.22; 3rd, Brooklyn Richardson (WC), 28.75; 4th, Marli Hilton (S), 29.21; 5th, Brookelynn Robinson (S), 29.92; 6th, Keylee Siddens, (A), 29.99; 7th, Grace Caudill (EA), 30.32; 8th, Jailee Flora (PV), 30.63; 9th, Addison Lager (SJC), 31.12; 10th, Kennedy White (EA), 31.46; 11th, Lexi VanHoutan (SH), 32.11; 12th, Mya Barnes (SJC), 32.17; 13th, Evelyn Branner (M), 32.29; 14th, Lilli Barnes (MC), 32.85; 15th, Whitney Turner (SH), 33.70; 16th, Emersyn Hogue (A), 34.77; 17th, Phoebe Morris (MC), 34.83; 18th, Allison Day (PV), 34.85; 19th, Nicole Dickey (M), 35.23

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Marli Hilton (S), 1:03.87; 2nd, Madeline Wilmes (NV), 1:04.77; 3rd, Josi Moffat (S), 1:05.07; 4th, Rayla Hufford (MC), 1:07.28; 5th, Kennedy White (EA), 1:10.68; 6th, Emalee Langford (PV), 1:12.49; 7th, Nia Pate (M), 1:13.69; 8th, Lily Phillips (SJC), 1:13.82; 9th, Evelyn Branner (M), 1:16.30; 10th, Aleeah Schaefer (A), 1:22.10; 11th, Courtney Jennings (SH), 1:27.43; 12th, Isabella Sisk (SH), 1:31.25; 13th, Chase Reiske (PV), 1:54.45

800 Meter Run – 1st, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 2:24.98; 2nd, Tommi Martin (EA), 2:27.37; 3rd, Paige Hanson (NV), 2:29.93; 4th, Claire Phillips (SJC), 2:35.24; 5th, Kayte Pankau (MC), 2:37.21; 6th, Julianne Conn (M), 2:47.44; 7th, Bailey Wennihan (EA), 2:49.81; 8th, Mylie Holtman, (PV), 2:57.50; 9th, Nikola Smith (SJC), 3:01.37; 10th, Tallyn Haer (M), 3:04.19; 11th, Isara Thompson (H), 3:06.98; 12th, Lilly Pankau (RP), 3:21.45; 13th, Rachael Knapp (SH), 3:26.97

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Mya Wray (PV), 5:45.48; 2nd, Norah Watkins (RP), 5:56.13; 3rd, Abigail Atkins (MC), 6:05.44; 4th, Joy Wallick (SJC), 6:08.93; 5th, Danika Agnew (EA), 6:17.66; 6th, Ellie Parsons (M), 6:21.33; 7th, Allison Riley (PV), 6:22.57; 8th, Bella Bywater (EA), 7:01.93; 9th, Mirabelle Corder (SJC), 7:08.87; 10th, Severia Hall (NN), 8:06.33

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Norah Watkins (RP), 12:58.25; 2nd, Allison Riley (PV), 13:25.47; 3rd, Abigail Atkins (MC), 13:27.53; 4th, Jayla Irvine (EA), 13:52.23; 5th, Kayte Pankau, (MC), 13:52.26; 6th, Olivia Prussman (SH), 13:58.93

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 16.23; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 16.43; 3rd, Riley Ridge (WC), 18.14; 4th, Joy Wallick (SJC), 18.22; 5th, Kaleah Messer (MC), 18.41; 6th, Makena Moffat (A), 18.77; 7th, Kristen Tracy (WC), 18.82; 8th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 19.32; 9th, Grace Stiens (M), 19.61; 10th, Mackenzie Hanig (NV), 19.74; 11th, Grace Barnes (SJC), 20.73

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 46.16; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 48.48; 3rd, Brianna Biondo (SH), 49.90; 4th, Joy Wallick (SJC), 52.53; 5th, Casey Stoll (M), 53.04; 6th, Kaleah Messer (MC), 54.46; 7th, Julia Foehrenbach (EA), 55.26; 8th, Keylee Siddens (A), 55.62; 9th, Bella Walker (NV), 55.79; 10th, Grace Barnes (SJC), 57.80; 11th, Grace Stiens (M), 58.39; 12th, Kristen Tracy (WC), 58.49

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Worth County (Brooklyn Richardson, Keira Hardy, Rayleigh Smith, Emma Spencer), 52.91; 2nd, Mound City (Audrey Gibson, Nichole Bramman, Kayte Pankau, Miranda Rieger), 54.74; 3rd, Albany, 54.88; 4th, Stanberry (Katlyn James, Josi Moffat, Marli Hilton, Brookelynn Robinson), 55.51; 5th, St. Joseph Christian (Claire Vorderstrasse, Danika Wattenbarger, Mary Ebai, Katherine Moeck), 55.58; 6th, East Atchison (Dylan Drummond, Grace Caudill, Claire Martin, Payton Woodring), 56.57; 7th, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Tatum Vogler, Landrey Kelly, Jayme McEnaney), 57.39; 8th, South Holt (Chloe DeBee, Olivia Prussman, Lei VanHoutan, Brianna Biondo), 57.71; 9th, Maryville (Angelina Polk, Nicole Dickey, Peace Ayinde, Casey Stoll), 1:00.00; 10th, Platte Valley (Sienna Billings, Allison Day, Aubre Degase, Chase Reiske), 1:12.05

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (Audrey Gibson, Kaleah Messer, Kayte Pankau, Miranda Rieger), 1:53.57; 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Dylan Drummond, Lizzie Schlueter, Grace Caudill), 1:56.20; 3rd, Albany, 1:56.27; 4th, Nodaway Valley (Madeline Wilmes, Ellie Wilmes, Bella Walker, Mackenzie Hanig), 1:56.76; 5th, Stanberry (Katlyn James, Josi Moffat, Marli Hilton, Brookelynn Robinson), 1:57.40; 6th, St. Joseph Christian (Claire Vorderstrasse, Katherine Moeck, Jaci Jorgensen, Mya Barnes), 1:59.50; 7th, Worth County (Keira Hardy, Addison Gray, Katelyn Fletchall, Rayleigh Smith), 2:03.16; 8th, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Tatum Vogler, Landrey Kelly, Jayme McEnaney), 2:03.78; 9th, Maryville (Charlotte Davison, Nia Pate, Alayna Pargas, Lindsay Deering), 2:03.82; 10th, Platte Valley (Jailee Flora, Mylie Holtman, Emalee Langford, Sienna Billings), 2:05.84; 11th, Hamburg (Emma Barrett, Kodi Tysor, Isara Thompson, Paycee Holmes), 2:07.05

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Lizzie Schlueter, Tommi Martin, Julia Foehrenbach), 4:23.09; 2nd, Nodaway Valley (Mackenzie Hanig, Paige Hanson, Bella Walker, Madeline Wilmes), 4:25.15; 3rd, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Jayme McEnaney, Rylee Jenkins, Avery Meyerkorth), 4:32.58; 4th, St. Joseph Christian (Danika Wattenbarger, Joy Wallick, Claire Phillips, Jaci Jorgensen), 4:35.72; 5th, Maryville (Grace Stiens, Charlotte Davison, Lindsay Deering, Casey Stoll), 4:49.81; 6th, Mound City (Miranda Rieger, Amber Salas, Jaylynn Wilmes, Rayla Hufford), 4:53.53; 7th, Worth County (Autumn Cousatte, Addison Gray, Keira Hardy, Eva Engel), 5:08.54

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Norah Watkins, Rylee Jenkins, Avery Meyerkorth), 10:34.91; 2nd, East Atchison (Jayla Irvine, Tommi Martin, Grace Oswald, Bailey Wennihan), 10:45.08; 3rd, Platte Valley (Maggie Collins, Mylie Holtman, Mya Wray, Allison Riley), 11:25.57

High Jump – 1st, Riley Ridge (WC), 1.60m; 2nd, Payton Woodring (EA), 1.47m; 3rd, Baylie Busby (NN), 1.43m; 4th, Claire Miller (RP), 1.42m; 5th (tie), Addison Noland (EA) and Rayla Hufford, Rayla (MC), 1.33m; 7th (tie), Nia Pate (M), Amber Salas (MC), Lauren Herndon (NN), and Katherine Moeck (SJC), 1.32m; 11th (tie), Tallyn Haer (M) and Mallorie Wilcox (SJC), 1.22m

Pole Vault – 1st, Eva Engel (WC), 3.35m; 2nd, Ava Barnes (MC), 3.34m; 3rd, Katlyn James (S), 2.60m; 4th, Ainsley Watkins (M), 2.59m; 5th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 2.44m; 6th, Grace Oswald (EA), 2.43m; 7th, Dalaynie Drummond (EA), 2.29m; 8th (tie), Alayna Pargas (M) and Lilli Barnes (MC), 2.13m; 10th, Alexis Seiter (A), 1.67m

Long Jump – 1st, Paycee Holmes (H), 5.25m; 2nd, Abigail Troncin (A), 4.97m; 3rd, Jaci Jorgensen (SJC), 4.93m; 4th, Claire Vorderstrasse (SJC), 4.76m; 5th, Emalee Langford (PV), 4.69m; 6th, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 4.66m; 7th, Chloe DeBee (SH), 4.42m; 8th, Casey Stoll (M), 4.41m; 9th, Jailee Flora (PV), 4.27m; 10th, Bresayda Jimenez (EA), 4.23m; 11th, Izzie Hodge (US), 4.20m; 12th, Grace Caudill (EA), 4.18m; 13th, Lexi VanHoutan (SH), 4.11m; 14th, Hayleigh Wink (A), 4.00m; 15th (tie), Blaire Nelson (NN) and Nichole Bramman (MC), 3.81m; 17th, Addison Gray (WC), 3.78m; 18th, Taelyn Derks (S), 3.76m; 19th, Lilly Pankau (RP), 3.62m; 20th, Nicole Dickey (M), 3.35m; 21st, Rayleigh Smith (WC), 3.18m

Triple Jump – 1st, Abigail Troncin (A), 10.69m; 2nd, Jaci Jorgensen (SJC), 9.57m; 3rd, Chloe DeBee (SH), 9.46m; 4th, Josi Moffat (S), 8.88m; 5th, Jailee Flora (PV), 8.82m; 6th, Izzie Hodge (US), 8.45m; 7th, Kylee Preston (A), 8.22m; 8th, Addison Noland (EA), 8.06m; 9th, Phoebe Morris (MC), 7.88m; 10th, Severia Hall (NN), 6.29m

Shot Put – 1st, Ava Graham (NV), 11.29m; 2nd, Maggie Collins (PV), 10.56m; 3rd, Maggie Osburn (MC), 9.70m; 4th, Kara-Jean Staton (WC), 9.53m; 5th, Kaitlyn Bunker (A), 9.42m; 6th, Lauren Quinlin (SH), 9.20m; 7th, Dalanie Auffert (NN), 8.96m; 8th, Cali Driskell (RP), 8.82m; 9th, Jacy Snead (M), 8.03m; 10th, Claire Martin (EA), 8.02m; 11th, Jayden Hillyard (A), 7.80m; 12th, Allison Stickley (SJC), 7.62m; 13th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 7.42m; 14th, Ella Eckley (M), 7.40m; 15th, Aubre Degase (PV), 7.32m; 16th, Jaylynn Wilmes (MC), 7.29m; 17th, Kodi Tysor (H), 6.60m; 18th, Hayley Yost (NN), 6.43m; 19th, Josephine Windmeyer (SJC), 6.07m

Discus Throw – 1st, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 44.46m; 2nd, Emma Mercer (A), 34.28m; 3rd, Ava Graham, (NV), 32.77m; 4th, Maggie Collins (PV), 32.20m; 5th, Lauren Quinlin (SH), 27.40m; 6th, Maggie Osburn (MC), 26.94m; 7th, Kara-Jean Staton (WC), 26.74m; 8th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 25.18m; 9th, Jencie James (S), 24.30m; 10th, Dalanie Auffert (NN), 23.75m; 11th, Sienna Billings (PV), 23.02m; 12th, Jacy Snead (M), 23.00m; 13th, Allison Stickley (SJC), 22.63m; 14th, Josephine Baker (M), 21.87m; 15th, My-lee Weatherd (A), 20.50m; 16th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 20.10m; 17th, Hanna Buckles (SH), 19.96m; 18th, Jaylynn Wilmes (MC), 18.37m; 19th, Autumn Cousatte (WC), 18.36m; 20th, Hayley Yost (NN), 18.02m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 40.10m; 2nd, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 37.28m; 3rd, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 34.32m; 4th, Danika Wattenbarger (SJC), 31.03m; 5th, Autumn Cousatte (WC), 28.34m; 6th, Kaitlyn Bunker (A), 27.41m; 7th, Baylie Busby (NN), 27.35m; 8th, Brooklyn Richardson (WC), 26.57m; 9th, Jencie James (S), 25.38m; 10th, Maggie Osburn (MC), 23.39m; 11th, Lauren Quinlin (SH), 23.13m; 12th, Taelyn Derks (S), 22.80m; 13th, Jayden Hillyard (A), 22.23m; 14th, Blair Nelson (NN), 21.60m; 15th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 19.00m; 16th, Rafaela Da Costa (M), 18.96m; 17th, Rylynn Lane (SJC), 18.31m; 18th, Daniela Luca (M), 17.45m; 19th, Jaylynn Wilmes (MC), 16.56m; 20th, Allison Day (PV), 14.90m; 21st, Sienna Billings (PV), 12.10m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Kyle Emerson (A), 11.31; 2nd, Dylan Lair (RP), 11.71; 3rd, Alex Mattson (PV), 11.77; 4th, Cole Gillenwater (MC), 12.02; 5th, Brody Shepherd (M), 12.37; 6th, Case Millsap (RP), 12.37; 7th, Kane Derr (MC), 12.46; 8th, Landon Moser (WC), 12.52; 9th, Reece Walker (NV), 12.53; 10th, Owen DeRosier (EA), 12.60; 11th, Collin Hedlund (EA), 12.62; 12th, Tye Hoyt (NV), 12.79; 13th, Aiden VanVactor (M), 12.84; 14th, Jude Archer (NN), 12.94; 15th, Hunter Dierenfeldt (US), 13.31; 16th, Memphis Jones (SH), 13.52; 17th, Joseph Lutz (H), 13.64; 18th, Nathaniel Brown (SJC), 13.65; 19th, Zander Heyde (S), 14.03; 20th, Austin Frank (SJC), 14.37; 21st, Kutter Peterson (A), 15.47; 22nd, Damien Webb (S), 19.00

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Kyle Emerson (A), 22.52; 2nd, Nathaniel Giffin (S), 22.87; 3rd, Cole Gillenwater (MC), 24.00; 4th, Michael McIntosh (A), 24.34; 5th, Kane Derr (MC), 24.99; 6th, Colsen Freeman (M), 25.03; 7th, John Fuhrman (NV), 25.13; 8th, Case Millsap (RP), 25.42; 9th, Reece Walker (NV), 26.54; 10th, Noah Bellamy (M), 26.63; 11th, Nathaniel Brown (SJC), 28.13; 12th, Jarrad Jamison (EA), 28.41; 13th, Parker Ginther (S), 29.09; 14th, Austin Frank (SJC), 29.18; 15th, Xaden Crosby (PV), 32.70; 16th, Jared Mason (PV), 33.07

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Nathaniel Giffin (S), 51.33; 2nd, Alex Mattson (PV), 55.19; 3rd, Benjamin Cordell (NV), 55.73; 4th, Quinton Livengood (MC), 56.60; 5th, Max Hilton (S), 56.83; 6th, Keghan Schaefer (A), 57.88; 7th, Clayton Davis (NV), 58.78; 8th, Miles Poynter (M), 1:00.23; 9th, Mason Kingery (EA), 1:01.13; 10th, Jude Archer (NN), 1:01.65; 11th, Isaac Haer (MC), 1:09.15; 12th, Elijah Potts (SJC), 1:12.76; 13th, Carlos Rohner (NN), 1:13.06; 14th, Gaven Canterbury (SH), 1:16.00; 15th, Jared Mason (PV), 1:18.96

800 Meter Run – 1st, Keaton Zembles (MC), 2:06.13; 2nd, Ethan Holtman (PV), 2:09.79; 3rd, Decker Heyde (S), 2:14.64; 4th, Adian Hughes-Fast (NV), 2:16.37; 5th, Jadon Griffin (MC), 2:17.41; 6th, Malachi Skillen (RP), 2:19.69; 7th, Anmol Prabhakar (M), 2:19.78; 8th, Tait Morris (SH), 2:26.53; 9th, Jax Heyde (S), 2:28.58; 10th, Isaac Vette (EA), 2:29.51; 11th, Chase Allen (NN), 2:32.36; 12th, Orrin Ellis (A), 2:37.20; 13th, Alexopoulos Alexopoulos (M), 2:39.35; 14th, Clayton Vernon (EA), 2:42.74; 15th, Quentin Jackson, (RP), 2:51.42

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Riley Blay (NV), 4:27.63; 2nd, Keaton Zembles (MC), 4:57.37; 3rd, Austin Hill (SJC), 5:16.18; 4th, Nicholas Ivey (MC), 5:18.35; 5th, Malachi Skillen (RP), 5:19.66; 6th, Jacob Peery (PV), 5:20.66; 7th, Quin Staten (EA), 5:28.50; 8th, Clayton Vernon (EA), 5:34.05; 9th, Oren Goff (NV), 5:39.66; 10th, Jonah Mckim (M), 5:40.98; 11th, Kimball Mitchell (M), 5:45.30; 12th, Thomas Parmer-Phipps (SJC), 6:16.70; 13th, Draven Rowland (NN), 6:48.98

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Nicholas Ivey (MC), 11:32.98; 2nd, Austin Hill (SJC), 11:47.86; 3rd, Ian Stepp (EA), 12:01.07; 4th, Cole Anderson (EA), 12:18.07; 5th, Kenneth Schieber (NN), 12:35.93; 6th, Braden Dwight (M), 12:42.36; 7th, Jeramiah Vinzant (NN), 13:40.78; 8th, Emmett Meyer (S), 14:20.80

110 Meter Hurdles – 1st, August Meadows (MC), 16.08; 2nd, Lucas Frisch (WC), 16.51; 3rd, Chauncey Brown (MC), 16.56; 4th, Caden Eighmy (M), 17.74; 5th, Evean Cooley (S), 18.33; 6th, Brayden Combs (WC), 19.50; 7th, Lealand Otto (PV), 20.34; 8th, Braxton Melton-Davis (RP), 20.68; 9th, Thaddeus Koeteman (SJC), 21.31

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, August Meadows (MC), 41.44; 2nd, Lucas Frisch (WC), 42.69; 3rd, Chauncey Brown (MC), 43.88; 4th, Evean Cooley (S), 46.41; 5th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 46.76; 6th, Jordan Deleon (NN), 46.83; 7th, Zacariah Voss (M), 46.93; 8th, Brayden Combs (WC), 47.59; 9th, Dylan Walker (NV), 49.31; 10th, Thaddeus Koeteman (SJC), 52.26; 11th, Evan Jones (M), 52.30; 12th, Lealand Otto (PV), 52.50; 13th, Jarrad Jamison (EA), 54.14

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany, 46.35; 2nd, Rock Port (Brock Sebek-Holmes, Case Millsap, Corbyn Jakub, Dylan Lair), 46.99; 3rd, Worth County (Tyler New, Bo Collins, Landon Moser, Lucas Frisch), 47.16; 4th, Nodaway Valley (Clayton Davis, Reece Walker, Benjamin Cordell, John Fuhrman), 48.35; 5th, Maryville (Zacariah Voss, John Little, Aiden VanVator, Brody Shepherd), 48.51; 6th, Mound City (Heath Biermann, John Gard, Ernest Peters, Creyton Roup), 48.77; 7th, Stanberry (Brayden Hahn, Reagan Heyde, Zander Heyde, Max Hilton), 51.14; 8th, St. Joseph Christian (Austin Frank, Thaddeus Koeteman, Thomas Parmer-Phipps, Elijah Potts), 55.27; 9th, Platte Valley (Xaden Crosby, Kegan Etter, Gabriel Lager, Bruce Otto), 55.81

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (August Meadows, Creyton Roup, Kane Derr, Cole Gillenwater), 1:35.30; 2nd, Albany, 1:36.65; 3rd, Platte Valley (Lane Acklin, Alex Mattson, Justin Miller, Ethan Holtman), 1:37.17; 4th, Maryville (Shawn Mahoney, Colsen Freeman, Daniel Bowles, Brody Shepherd), 1:40.44; 5th, Stanberry (Brayden Hahn, Jax Heyde, Max Hilton, Decker Heyde), 1:43.10; 6th, Rock Port (Bracton Cook, Camden McEnaney, Desmond Chaney, Dylan Lair), 1:47.22

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (August Meadows, Kane Derr, Cole Gillenwater, Keaton Zembles), 3:38.34; 2nd, Stanberry (Brayden Hahn, Decker Heyde, Evean Cooley, Nathaniel Giffin), 3:46.53; 3rd, Nodaway Valley (Benjamin Cordell, Clayton Davis, Tye Hoyt, Adian Hughes-Fast), 3:53.06; 4th, Platte Valley (Lane Acklin, Ethan Holtman, Alex Mattson, Justin Miller), 3:55.09; 5th, Worth County (Tyler New, Cole Ruby, Brayden Combs, Lucas Frisch), 3:56.73; 6th, East Atchison (Owen DeRosier, Gavyn Irvine, Mason Kingery, Quin Staten), 4:02.04; 7th, Rock Port (Bracton Cook, Camden McEnaney, Desmond Chaney, Corbyn Jakub), 4:03.71; 8th, Maryville (Caden Eighmy, Shawn Mahoney, Jaren Dombek, Dayn Henderson), 4:04.72; 9th, Albany, 4:12.06

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (Jadon Griffin, Quinton Livengood, Nicholas Ivey, Keaton Zembles), 9:02.37; 2nd, Stanberry (Jax Heyde, Jaren Stoll, Brayden Hahn, Decker Heyde), 9:27.64; 3rd, Maryville (Jaren Dombek, Jonah McKim, Alexopoulos Alexopoulos, Anmol Prabhakar), 9:37.68; 4th, East Atchison (Cole Anderson, Mason Kingery, Quin Staten, Ian Stepp), 9:43.08; 5th, Platte Valley (Bruce Otto, Jacob Peery, Brody Staples, Logan Peery), 10:15.74; 6th, Rock Port (Gabe Gebhards, Quentin Jackson, Justin Kuhns, Malachi Skillen), 10:40.70

High Jump – 1st, Chaun-cey Brown (MC), 1.72m; 2nd, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 1.69m; 3rd, Andrew Griffin (WC), 1.68m; 4th (tie), Jaren Stoll (S), Hunter Dierenfeldt (US), and Lane Acklin (PV), 1.67m; 7th (tie), Case Millsap (RP) and Jordan Deleon (NN), 1.63m; 9th (tie), Keghan Schaefer (A), Mason Kingery (EA), Mason Casner (NN), and Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP), 1.57m; 13th, Memphis Jones (SH), 1.52m; 14th (tie), Wesley Bryant (MC) and Dylan Walker (NV), 1.47m; 16th (tie), Jace Palmer (A) and Adian Hughes-Fast (NV), 1.42m

Pole Vault – 1st, Nathaniel Giffin (S), 3.82m; 2nd, Ernest Peters (MC), 3.81m; 3rd, Creyton Roup (MC), 3.20m; 4th, Westyn Amthor (RP), 3.05m; 5th, Brayden Combs (WC), 2.90m; 6th, Dylan Walker (NV), 2.75m; 7th, Shawn Mahoney (M), 2.74m

Long Jump – 1st, Justin Miller (PV), 5.81m; 2nd, Owen DeRosier (EA), 5.75m; 3rd, Dylan Lair (RP), 5.65m; 4th, Andrew Griffin (WC), 5.57m; 5th, Quin Staten (EA), 5.55m; 6th, Lane Acklin (PV), 5.54m; 7th, Landon Moser (WC), 5.51m; 8th, Colsen Freeman (M), 5.47m; 9th, Creyton Roup (MC), 5.29m; 10th, Jaren Dombek (M), 5.09m; 11th, Chase Allen (NN), 4.87m; 12th, Oren Goff (NV), 4.86m; 13th, Joseph Lutz (H), 4.78m; 14th, Paul Poppa (A), 4.74m; 15th, Jace Palmer (A), 4.56m; 16th (tie), Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP) and Zander Heyde (S), 4.52m; 18th, Ernest Peters (MC), 4.20m; 19th, Kyler Scadden (NN), 4.17m; 20th, Emmett Meyer (S), 3.23m; 21st, Brandt McHugh (NV), 2.13m

Triple Jump – 1st, Justin Miller (PV), 12.08m; 2nd, Chauncey Brown (MC), 11.59m; 3rd, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 11.51m; 4th, Landon Moser, (WC), 11.50m; 5th, Tait Morris (SH), 11.18m; 6th, Andrew Griffin (WC), 10.83m; 7th, Oren Goff (NV), 10.71m; 8th, Parker Ginther (S), 10.47m; 9th (tie), Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP) and Jonah McKim (M), 10.13m; 11th, Kendan Melton-Davis (RP), 9.73m; 12th, Jace Palmer (A), 9.48m; 13th, Trenton Kingery (EA), 9.42m; 14th, Emmett Meyer (S), 7.76m

Shot Put – 1st, Collin Hedlund (EA), 12.83m; 2nd, Ryder Herron (RP), 12.18m; 3rd, Brentyn Herron (RP), 11.98m; 4th, Brad Sutton (MC), 11.80m; 5th, Tanner Williams (A), 11.54m; 6th, Trenton Kingery (EA), 11.02m; 7th, Andrew Wiles (A), 10.42m; 8th, Scott Manley (MC), 10.22m; 9th, Lealand Otto (PV), 9.68m; 10th, Ethan Lininger (WC), 9.51m; 11th, Charles Myrick (M), 9.50m; 12th, Reagan Heyde (S), 9.22m; 13th, JD Cronk (NV), 8.93m; 14th, Walker Johnson (NV), 8.77m; 15th, Toryn Privett (NN), 8.51m; 16th, Kegan Etter (PV), 8.31m

Discus Throw – 1st, Collin Hedlund (EA), 38.83m; 2nd, Lealand Otto (PV), 35.30m; 3rd, Ryder Herron (RP), 34.90m; 4th, Elliot Mercer (A), 34.15m; 5th, Brentyn Herron (RP), 34.10m; 6th, Tanner Williams (A), 27.36m; 7th, Ethan Lininger (WC), 25.95m; 8th, Brayden Smith (EA), 23.46m; 9th, John Gard (MC), 23.03m; 10th, Charles Myrick (M), 22.30m; 11th, Dalton Jones (MC), 22.27m; 12th, Konnor Keough (S), 20.97m; 13th, Gabriel Lager (PV), 20.80m; 14th, JD Cronk (NV), 20.52m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Ean Meyer (PV), 45.81m; 2nd, Tyler New (WC), 41.87m; 3rd, Kyler Scadden (NN), 35.95m; 4th, Collin Hedlund (EA), 35.88m; 5th, Eian Henderson (A), 35.65m; 6th, Michael McIntosh (A), 34.47m; 7th, Bruce Otto, (PV), 33.68m; 8th, Brentyn Herron (RP), 33.27m; 9th, Evean Cooley (S), 30.93m; 10th, Daniel Bowles (M), 30.39m; 11th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 30.14m; 12th, Trenton Kingery (EA), 29.30m; 13th, Brad Sutton (MC), 26.10m; 14th, John Gard (MC), 26.03m; 15th, Walker Johnson (NV), 25.80m; 16th, Ethan Lininger (WC), 24.11m; 17th, Lyric Downing (NV), 22.01m; 18th, Thomas Parmer-Phipps (SJC), 18.82m; 19th, Gaven Canterbury (SH), 16.61m