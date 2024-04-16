Haleena Allen was all smiles while checking out the cab of the tractor and testing the horn.

Greenley Grossman holds one of KayDee Duering’s chickens at Ag Day. This one was happy to have a cuddle buddy.

Firemen with the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department were on hand to show the students the equipment used to fight fires and to talk about fire safety. Lane Reed tried on some of the gear.

Alex Martin and Ryker Parks talked to the Fairfax students about the tractor and explained how to stay safe around them as well.

Radlee Meier checks out the mower on hand at Ag Day. He said he mows five acres at home.