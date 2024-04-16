The Fairfax R-3 School Board met March 20, 2024. Jon Graves called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Also present were: Chance Clement, Crystal Woodring, Theresa Larson, Treyvor Umbarger, Brett Johnson, and Miles Smith, board members; Nick Kemerling, superintendent; Jeremy Burright, principal; Karen Burke, secretary; and members of the CTA and teaching staff.

The agenda was approved as presented.

The consent agenda, which included review of minutes of November, financial report, payment of bills, and superintendent’s report, was also approved.

Superintendent Kemerling gave an update on facilities. He is still waiting on bids for the tuckpointing and mowing bids. Several sports coaching positions are still open.

Superintendent’s Spotlight

Ms. Lauren Clark gave a presentation on Read Across America the elementary participated in. The students participated in many activities, crafts, books and fun throughout the week of March 4-8.

Principal’s Report

Dr. Burright reported the end of the third quarter was March 6.

The Fairfax Band received a “1” rating at the MSSBDA Band Contest. Lexi Brown also received a “1” rating at districts.

FFA contest season has begun. FFA handled a food drive this week.

He also gave a report on Student Information System Update/ Technology.

New Business

The following bills were approved: First Student November transportation bill, $2,117.81 for February Vo-Tech transportation; Falls City Mercantile, $3,575.52 for food service supplies; BSN Sports, $4,494, for junior high basketball uniforms (this will be an EA Wolves expense); and ECC, $4,740.23 for fire alarm work. (This will be submitted for reimbursement through additional safety grant funds not used on the bell/intercom system replacement.)

The calendar has been viewed by staff and is ready for board review. Board members unanimously approved the 2024-25 calendar as presented.

Payment of $2,102.20 to Connections Counseling and Wellness was approved. This will be the end of Fairfax R-3’s partnership with CCW due to grant funds being fulfilled.

The renewal with MEUHP was approved. The rates for the 2024-25 school year have increased 9%.

Guidance on the salary grant will be released in two weeks. The grant was 100% funded this year and should be again next year. Board members voted to approve the salary schedule as presented that gives each teacher their updated step due to years of experience and any degrees earned, along with additional grant funds from the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant.

Payment of $1,449.84 to Hillyards for annual maintenance of the gym floor was approved.

Board members voted to purchase the College ACT Prep Course for $1,500. This is a yearly subscription price, but the school will get immediate access that will last through July 2025.

Board members voted unanimously to go into executive session as allowed by the Revised Statutes of Missouri 610.021 subsections 3 and 6 at 7:27 p.m.

The executive agenda was approved.

Board members approved the senior will and prophecies as presented.

They also approved the resignation of Dana Tracy.

The slate of teachers for rehire was approved as presented.

Board members voted unanimously to offer Jeremy Burright a principal contract for the 2024-25 school year with a 3% raise.

The executive session was adjourned at 7:54 p.m.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:54 p.m.