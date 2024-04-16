The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed April 5, 2024, by Cynthia Davis Todd and Connie Steinman to Donald C. and Amanda Smith for land in Section 4, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 8, 2024, by Samuel Graves, III, and Ellen Graves to Graves Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 34, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 8, 2024, by Bryan and Jill Caudill to Warren and Haley Wright or land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed April 8, 2024, by Brittany Ohnmacht to Clinton Ohnmacht for land in Section 6, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 8, 2024, by Warren and Haley Wright to Samuel Graves, III, and Ellen Graves for Block 29, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed April 8, 2024, by Nancy Hurst, Sole Trustee of the Kevin and Nancy Hurst Revocable Trust, to Bryan and Jill Caudill for Lots 2 and 1, Block 5, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Independent Personal Representative’s Deed of Distribution: Filed April 8, 2024, by Jared Rickabaugh and Joseph Rickabaugh, Personal Representatives of the William Rickabaugh Estate, to Jared and Joseph Rickabaugh, Personal Representatives of the Kira Rickabaugh Estate, Jared Rickabaugh, Jason Rickabaugh, Jeni Evans, Joseph Rickabaugh, and Julie Davis for Lots 1 and 3, Block 5, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.