Westboro Wildcats Alumni

Westboro High School Alumni are gathering Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 12:00 noon, at the new Westboro Fire Station, at the west end of Main Street. The dinner will be catered and the cost is $12.00 per person.

Honored classes are: 1944, 1954, 1964 and 1974. The event is open to those who attended Westboro School. Spouses and guests accompanying alumni are welcome. Grandkids of grads are also welcome.

Call Carol Kirkpatrick for reservations (please call – they need an accurate count for the caterer) at 1-660-984-5416 or cell 1-816-341-1176 or Bev Clinkingbeard, 1-660-623-9110.

They look forward to seeing you!

Fairfax Alumni Banquet

The 104th annual Fairfax Alumni Banquet will be held Friday, May 17, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

To make reservations text or call Aleesha Lemar at 660-920-9040. Mail reservations and payment ($15 per person) to Aleesha Lemar, 17825 390th Street, Graham, MO 64455. Reservations can also be made at KG Buds in Fairfax, Missouri. Include your name, the number attending, and graduating class year when making reservations.

The Class of 1974 will be celebrating 50 years.

THS Alumni Banquet

The 2024 Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Tarkio High School gymnasium. Social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m. with dinner at 6:00 p.m., followed by the meeting and honored classes.

Tickets are available at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank, both in Tarkio. The price will be $24.00 per plate.

The caterer will provide a choice of two meats (beef short ribs and chicken marsala). You will need to RSVP with the number attending, the year that you graduated and your choice of meat. Call or text Mary Ann Hull at 660-744-4049 or Teresa Shaw at 660-582-7982. If you would like to pay by Venmo or mail, contact one of the above for information.

RPHS Alumni Banquet

This year’s Rock Port High School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Honor class pictures will be taken at 1:30 p.m. (oldest to youngest). This will be an informal gathering with cake, mints, nuts, and bottled water served reception style. Tickets will not be sold. Free-will donations will be taken at the door. To reserve seats, you can reply to a post on the Rock Port High School Alumni Association Facebook page with graduation year and number of seats to reserve or you can call Bank Midwest (660-744-6262) or Citizens Bank & Trust (660-744-5333) to make your reservation.

This year’s honor classes are: 70 year – Class of 1954; 60 year – Class of 1964; 50 year – Class of 1974; 40 year – Class of 1984; 30 year – Class of 1994; 25 year – Class of 1999; 20 year – Class of 2004; and Graduates – Class of 2024. All Rock Port High School graduates are encouraged to attend.