The 2024 Rock Port High School Junior/Senior Prom will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Atchison County Memorial Building. The theme is “Neon Glow & Disco.”

The public is invited to a promenade at the Memorial Building at 7:00 p.m. The prom dance will begin at 8:00 p.m. The After Prom festivities will be at Amazing Pizza Machine in Omaha, Nebraska.