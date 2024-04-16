Pictured with the “Pride of Super 8” plaque, from left to right, are Elizabeth Dillman, Karen Brown, Samona Carver, Kelly Phillips, and Amber Herbst.

The Super 8 establishment under Karen Brown’s ownership has not only overcome its previous challenges but has soared to new heights of excellence.

A year ago, when Karen acquired the property, it was facing significant issues, notably reflected in a low guest satisfaction ranking within the Wyndham hotel network.

At that time, guest satisfaction stood at 706 out of the 1,500 Wyndham hotels in the region, with a rating of 6.64/10. Super 8 is now number 73 out of the now expanded 1,520 Wyndham hotels in the region, boasting an impressive guest satisfaction score of 8.49/10.

The Super 8 has also been bestowed with the esteemed title of “Pride of Super 8” for its commitment to excellence in quality, comfort, and service. This accolade is not easily attained; it is awarded only to establishments that consistently maintain high guest satisfaction scores while excelling in crucial categories such as cleanliness, check-in, check-out, and customer service. The Super 8 has not only met but exceeded these criteria, earning its place among the top 10% of all Super 8 hotels worldwide.