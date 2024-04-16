Mayor Jeff Agnew and North Ward Alderman Blu Dow are sworn in at the Tarkio Board of Aldermen meeting April 10, 2024.

City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall in Tarkio. Roll call was done by City Clerk Danielle Madron: aldermen Scott Walker, Blu Dow, Jeff Olson, and Jeff Agnew were all present. Visitors were: City of Tarkio employees – Police Chief Tyson Gibbons, Police Officer Tyler Dorrel, Animal Control/Park Superintendent Chris Niles, Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, and City Building Inspector Jesse Payne; Park Board President Ashlee Driskell and member Paige Agnew; Tarkio Board of Public Works employees Curtis Hedrick, Danny Martin, Samantha Voltmer, and Sara Lester; and Tarkio citizens Mike Klosek, Jr., Laura Gibbons, Silas Lester, Dallas Prather, and Megan McAdams.

Mayor Mark Staten asked for the approval of the regular meeting minutes from March 18 and the special meeting minutes from March 18 and 25. The minutes were approved as presented.

Mike Klosek, Jr. wanted to thank the city and its citizens for all who helped in the search for his mother.

Dallas Prather spoke on behalf of Tarkio Renewal. The group will be planting the flower boxes on Main Street following graduation and Mother’s Day in May. Tarkio Renewal is also interested in working with the city with the demolition grant program.

Mayor Staten gave the first and second readings to approve Bill No. 314.24, Ordinance No. 300.24: An Ordinance Of The City Of Tarkio, Missouri, Declaring The Results Of The General Election Held In The City Of Tarkio, Missouri, On The 2nd Day Of April, 2024. Both were unanimously approved and Bill 314.24 Ordinance 300.24 was adopted.

Clerk Madron swore in the newly-elected officials, Jeffrey Agnew, Mayor, and Blu Dow, North Ward Alderman. Jeffrey Agnew formally announced that he was resigning from his elected South Ward Alderman seat. He was on the ballot for South Ward Alderman and as a write-in for Mayor. He won the election for both of these positions and is giving up his alderman seat. The board will be appointing someone to this position.

Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of the appointments for: Terry White, Judge; Robert Sundell, Prosecuting Attorney/City Attorney; Danielle Madron, City Clerk/Treasurer, Tyson Gibbons, Police Chief; Jesse Payne, Building Inspector; and Dr. Aron Burke, Health Inspector. The appointments were approved as presented.

Mayor Agnew asked to approve Blu Dow as acting president of the Board of Aldermen. The aldermen voted to appoint Blu Dow to the acting president position.

The department liaisons for 2024-2025 were discussed. The 2023-2024 department liaisons were: Jeff Olson, Park Department; Jeff Agnew, Fire Department; Scott Walker, Street Department; and Blu Dow, City Buildings. Mayor Agnew asked the aldermen to hold off on naming the liaisons until someone has been appointed to fill the vacant alderman position.

Mayor Agnew informed the board that changes needed to be made to the bank account. Mark Staten needs to be removed from the accounts and Blu Dow needs to be added to them.

Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of Resolution 72.24: Resolution for Banking Needs. The aldermen voted to approve Resolution 72.24.

Mayor Agnew gave the first and second readings of Bill 315.24, Ordinance 301.24: An Ordinance Declaring The Results Of The Municipal Election For The Purpose Of Imposing A Capital Improvement Sales Tax. Both were unanimously approved and Bill 315.24 Ordinance 301.24 was adopted.

Scott Poppa has fixed the sidewalk in front of one of his rental properties. Clerk Madron has asked the council to approve the reimbursement of $200.00 to Scott from the city sidewalk repair funds. The reimbursement was unanimously approved.

Dow presented the board with information about the CDBG Demolition Grant that the city may apply for. The grant would pay out two years’ worth of funding to help with residential or commercial building demolition within the city. The city would need to apply for the grant and with the city being a member of the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, NWRCOG will assist in the grant writing process. The fee to do so would be $1,500. The aldermen voted to apply for the demolition grant and for payment to NWRCOG to help with grant writing.

Mayor Agnew informed the council and visitors present that he had spoken to Klosek’s LLC Trash Service and they had come up with a plan for the City-Wide Clean-Up. Kloseks will be bringing three roll-off dumpsters to the vacant lot across from the swimming pool for city residents to bring their unwanted items to dispose of them. The same items that have not been allowed in the past will not be allowed now. Klosek’s LLC Trash Service will be offering the service free of charge to the city this year to show their appreciation for all the help from the citizens in the recent search for their missing family member. Clerk Madron will get the ad sent to the paper and posted online for residents to see. Clean-up days have been scheduled for May 3 through May 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Cameras will be turned on at this location to monitor the site for dumping of nonresidents, dumping of items that aren’t allowed, and dumpster divers/scavengers. Fines will be issued to any and all violators.

Department Reports

Blu Dow, City Buildings – Blu spoke to Travis Hicks about fixing doors at the Tarkio Community Building. Squirrels are gnawing on them. He will reach out to the city when he is available to get the job started.

Jeff Agnew, Volunteer Fire Department – With the passing of the new capital improvement tax, Fire Chief Keaton Shaw will be looking into pricing for a new fire truck and will get this information to the city. The fire department will also be having a Celebration of Life/Memorial Service for fireman and longtime secretary/treasurer Curtis Evans on April 20, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Station in Tarkio.

Jeff Olson, Parks & Pool – Chris Niles reported that KC Gunite is still working on the pool repairs. Work to the gutter system and filtration system are complete. They are waiting for a good window with the weather to get started on the painting and are on schedule to get the pool filled by Memorial Day weekend. Work to the crow’s nest at the baseball field is almost complete. The inside needs painted, one gutter and a railing need to be installed. The park board approved moving the t-ball field to the south end of the baseball field, which was a request from the Tarkio Rodeo Association.

Scott Walker, City Streets – Quimby’s Report:

• Repairs/Equipment – Truck 1 (2019 F350) had to be taken in to have the rear main seal replaced. It was leaking. The warranty was up last October.

• Liberty Utilities – The area that they cut on South 3rd Street has now been repaired.

• Signage – Quimby has placed an order for some signs that are needed to replace the old and faded ones.

• Rip Rap – Quimby will be placing cut cement from the curb project currently taking place at the gravel lot until it is hauled away.

• Street Matting Project – Bids for this will be opened at the next City Council meeting.

• Brush Pile – Recently, there was an incident of littering at this area. Tarkio PD assisted in investigating and the person took responsibility for their actions. As a result, cameras have been re-installed at the site and will be monitored.

• Brightspeed – This is the company that is installing new fiber in town. Quimby had to contact them about leaving piles of limbs on the ground where they had worked. He let them know that they needed to go around and pick them up and where they could deposit them at the brush pile, which they did. Brightspeed has been putting in a lot of dig locates. That is why there are so many flags in yards and alleys.

• Potholes – The street crew has continued to try and keep up with filling potholes.

Curtis Hedrick, Tarkio Board of Public Works – The areas that needed concreted on N. 6th Street have been fixed. Lead line surveying will be starting. GIS locations on every water meter in town will be done as well. The water guys have done several locates for Brightspeed. Curtis introduced the new Tarkio Board of Public Works office manager, Samantha Voltmer.

Jeff Agnew, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – There was nothing to report.

Chris Niles, Animal Control – One animal was held in the pound this month and was returned to its owner.

Tyson Gibbons, Police Department – Tyson wanted to thank the community for their assistance in the search for the missing person. The outpouring of help and support from citizens was greatly appreciated.

Danielle Madron, City Financials – Danielle is working on the reimbursement requested for funds for the airport. The city is eligible for reimbursement for cost to run the airport, such as electric bills, phone bills, wages, etc. The city’s yearly audit is scheduled for April 29 and 30.

A break was taken from 7:00 to 7:05 p.m. Dow made a motion to enter into executive session per Chapter 610.021 Section 3 hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting a particular employee, etc. Walker seconded and the motion passed. The meeting moved into closed session. Olson made a motion to close the executive session. Dow seconded and the motion was approved. The meeting moved into regular session. The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

Next month’s regular Tarkio Board of Aldermen meeting will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Tarkio City Hall, located at the corner of 6th and Main Street. Tarkio residents are invited and encouraged to attend all meetings.