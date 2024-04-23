The Fairfax Methodist Church is hosting an evening with Donovan Jones Sunday, April 28, 2024. Pastor Brad’s hand-breaded tenderloins will be served from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. (while supplies last) along with sides and a dessert, followed by a soulful musical performance beginning at 6:00 p.m. A love offering will be collected for the meal and music, with the proceeds benefiting East Atchison Traveling Day Camp. Everyone is invited to attend! The Fairfax Methodist Church is located at 305 N. Broadway Street.