The Tarkio Board of Aldermen has set the Tarkio City-Wide Clean-Up Days as Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. Three roll-off dumpsters will be placed in the gravel lot west of the Tarkio Municipal Pool at 603 S. 3rd Street. Klosek’s LLC Trash Service is providing the dumpsters free of charge to the city in thanks for the help from the community in the recent search for their missing loved one. The dumpsters are available to Tarkio residents only and items may be placed in the dumpsters from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. those days. Items not permitted include tires of any kind, batteries, canned food, cement, sand, rock, plaster, paint or other chemicals, hot tubs or pool liners, bodily fluids, plants, limbs and yard waste, and household trash or any trash that can be picked up during regular trash days. This site will be monitored by cameras and anyone illegally dumping or dumpster diving/scavenging will be fined!

Klosek’s LLC Trash Service will be available to pick up scrap metal only, but you must call 660-623-9444 to set up a time.

The City of Fairfax will have dumpsters available on the west side of the Fairfax City Park Friday morning, May 10, through Sunday evening, May 12. A list of items not accepted will be displayed at the dump site. Please do not violate the dumping rules, as this is a service for the community that could be revoked.

Rock Port does not have a clean-up day scheduled at this time.

CITY-WIDE GARAGE SALES

Due to interest in having city-wide garage sales at the same time, all Atchison County towns are invited to have city-wide garage sales Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4.

The Tarkio Chamber of Com-merce is sponsoring free advertising for all city-wide garage sales for May 3 and 4, 2024. They are asking those who are having sales to fill out a form to get their garage sales on the map. The form can be found on the Tarkio Chamber Facebook page and will be posted on that same Facebook page. Entries for the map will close April 27 so that the map can be posted no later than April 29. For more information, email tarkiochamberofcommerce@gmail.com.

Those who do not have access to Facebook may also advertise in the Atchison County Mail. The garage sale ad will be $15 and can include name, address, sale dates and times, and a short list of items (50 word limit). Garage sales will be included in the May 2 issue and online. (Ad must be prepaid.) The deadline to advertise is Friday, April 26, at 5:00 p.m.