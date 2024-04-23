Atchison County was well represented at the Worth County Tiger Relays April 16, 2024. Rock Port’s Lady Jays won the meet with 88 points, followed by the East Atchison Lady Wolves in second with 71 points. The Rock Port Blue Jays placed second with 81 points and the EA Wolves came in seventh with 35 points.

Results for the East Atchison (EA) and Rock Port (RP) athletes are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 15th, Danni Irvine (EA), 15.65; 24th, Tabby Nester (EA), 20.72

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 28.00; 9th, Dylan Drummond (EA), 30.57

400 Meter Dash – 3rd, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 1:04.54; 8th, Kennedy White (EA), 1:11.21

800 Meter Run – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 2:31.26; 2nd, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 2:34.85; 8th, Claire Martin (EA), 3:06.91

1600 Meter Run – 3rd, Norah Watkins (RP), 6:16.71; 4th, Danika Agnew (EA), 6:39.82; 7th, Bella Bywater (EA), 7:08.37

3200 Meter Run – 2nd, Norah Watkins (RP), 13:38.78; 3rd, Jayla Irvine (EA), 13:48.02

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 16.60; 3rd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 18.08; 8th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 20.03; 12th, Danni Irvine (EA), 21.73

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 49.38; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 50.93; 9th, Julia Foehrenbach (EA), 58.70

4×100 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison, 57.83; 6th, Rock Port, 58.25

4×200 Meter Relay – 2nd, East Atchison, 1:57.63

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison, 4:28.50; 5th, Rock Port, 4:59.19

4×800 Meter Relay – 2nd, Rock Port, 11:00.62; 3rd, East Atchison, 11:20.90

High Jump – 5th (tie), Payton Woodring (EA), and Claire Miller (RP), 1.35m; 10th (tie), Addison Noland (EA), 1.30m

Long Jump – 13th, Grace Caudill (EA), 4.11m; 14th, Bresayda Jimenez (EA), 4.09m; 18th, Lilly Pankau (RP), 3.88m

Triple Jump – 15th, Addison Noland (EA), 8.23m

Shot Put – 3rd, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 10.32m; 9th, Cali Driskell (RP), 8.64m

Discus Throw – 8th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 26.22m; 18th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 20.92m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 36.65m; 2nd, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 30.85m; 4th, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 29.55m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 3rd, Dylan Lair (RP), 12.22; 5th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 12.84; 12th, Case Millsap (RP), 13.44; 18th, Jarrad Jamison (EA), 14.12

200 Meter Dash – 5th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 26.64; 14th, Jarrad Jamison (EA), 29.61

400 Meter Dash – 3rd, Corbyn Jakub (RP), 55.77; 5th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 58.23; 7th, Desmond Chaney (RP), 1:00.18; 8th, Mason Kingery (EA), 1:00.32

800 Meter Run – 4th, Malachi Skillen (RP), 2:26.29

1600 Meter Run – 2nd, Malachi Skillen (RP), 5:28.06; 3rd, Ian Stepp (EA), 5:33.37; 6th, Cole Anderson (EA), 5:44.35

3200 Meter Run – 2nd, Malachi Skillen (RP), 12:01.44; 7th, Isaac Vette (EA), 14:47.18

110 Meter Hurdles – 8th, Braxton Melton-Davis (RP), 22.22

4×100 Meter Relay – 3rd, Rock Port, 47.84

4×200 Meter Relay – 3rd, Rock Port, 1:42.67

4×400 Meter Relay – 4th, Rock Port, 4:14.74

4×800 Meter Relay – 4th, Rock Port, 11:43.09

High Jump – 4th, Mason Kingery (EA), 1.65m

Long Jump – 2nd, Dylan Lair (RP), 5.93m

Triple Jump – 9th, Kendan Melton-Davis (RP), 9.86m

Shot Put – 1st, Brentyn Herron (RP), 12.67m; 3rd, Ryder Herron (RP), 11.98m; 4th, Collin Hedlund (EA), 11.91m

Discus Throw – 2nd, Collin Hedlund (EA), 38.50m; 4th, Ryder Herron (RP), 34.00m; 6th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 33.46m

Javelin Throw – 3rd, Collin Hedlund (EA), 36.25m; 11th, Bracton Cook (RP), 31.80m