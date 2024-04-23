East Atchison’s Alex Erickson was named to the Walkoff Wood Bat Co. Tournament All-Tournament Team – Blue Division. Erickson finished the event with six hits in three games and pitched six innings, striking out five. Walkoff Wood Bat Co. hosted a high school wood bat baseball tournament April 12 and 13 that included 24 teams playing on seven different fields in St. Joseph, Savannah, and Mid-Buchanan. The tournament was held in memory of Chad Dreyer, the longtime Savannah coach and athletic director.