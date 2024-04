Students at Fairfax R-3 School were recently recognized for having perfect attendance during the third quarter (January 4, 2024 – March 7, 2024). Those students were:

Smart Steps Preschool – Aubree Simmons and Harper Smith

Kindergarten – Garrett Reed, Wade Reed, and Jackson Zumbrunnen

First Grade – Lane Reed

Third Grade – Braleigh Stoner

Fourth Grade – Aspyn Fast, Adelynn Giddinge, and Ryann Salmond

Fifth Grade – MJ May

Sixth Grade – Geb Burke, Zander Grossman, Delaney Oswald, Mackenzie Oswald, and Lela Wright

Seventh Grade – Deyton Burke and Avery Fast

Eighth Grade – Emma Vance

Freshmen – Trenton Frohn, Anna Ohlensehlen, Carter Oswald, and Chloe Vernon

Juniors – Kendall Kingery, Cowen O’Riley, and Luke Swinehart