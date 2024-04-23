Bannack Skillen shot a 61 for the Rock Port JV in a match with Mound City and Hamburg April 16. (Keston Oltman photos)

Tarver Muntz chips in to number nine green to finish his round with a 43, placing fifth.

Ryland Garst tees off on hole one at Rock Port. Ryland finished in sixth place with a 45.

The Rock Port boys’ golf team hosted a meet with Mound City and Hamburg April 16, 2024. The Blue Jays won the match with 167 points. Mound City’s team scored 196 points and Hamburg scored 222 points.

The match medalist was Keith Thompson of Hamburg with 33 points.

Results for the Rock Port varsity golfers were: Carter Gebhards, 2nd place, 39 points; Tayden Cook, 3rd place, 40 points; Aricin Weber, 4th place, 42 points; Tarver Muntz, 5th place, 43 points; and Ryland Garst, 6th place, 45 points.

Rock Port’s JV golfers also competed. Their scores were: Ozey Hurst, 41; Cade Makings, 46; Izac Hurst, 51; Zane Cook, 53; Gus Heintz, 53; Dereck Dush, 58; Bannack Skillen, 61; and Jacobi Hogue, 62.