East Atchison golfers Cowen O’Riley placed 9th and River Dow placed 2nd in the Stanberry Invitational Golf Tournament Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Cowen golfed a 95 and River golfed an 83. (Blu Dow photo)

The Rock Port and East Atchison high school boys’ golf teams traveled to Stanberry, Missouri, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to compete in the Stanberry Invitational.

The Rock Port Blue Jays brought home first place with a team score of 363. Tayden Cook was the match medalist with an 80. Carter Gebhards placed fourth with an 85. Other Blue Jay results include: Aricin Weber 97, Tarver Muntz 101, and Ryland Garst 111.

The East Atchison Wolves placed 4th as a team with a score of 407. River Dow placed second overall with an individual score of 83. Cowen O’Riley placed ninth with a score of 95. Other EA results include: Austin Helfers 107, Alex Martin 122, and Connor Morton 130.