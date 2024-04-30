The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance will hold a Baccalaureate Service for the Class of 2024 Sunday, May 5, at the First Christian Church, 501 S. Market Street, Rock Port. The service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Devon Sons and Pastor Brad Dush will be the speakers. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.

The Tarkio High School Baccalaureate Service for the Class of 2024 will be held Wednesday, May 8, at the Westboro Methodist Church. The service will begin at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The Fairfax baccalaureate will be Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Fairfax Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. The Fairfax Ministerial Alliance invites Fairfax seniors, parents, family, friends, and the community to celebrate at the annual service.

Les Kerr, a graduate of Fairfax Schools, will deliver the message this year. Les is a 1983 graduate of Fairfax who played football, basketball, ran track, and played in the band. He has been the Law Enforcement Coordinator in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, Kansas City, since 2001, providing all law enforcement coordination and community outreach for the 66 counties in the Western District of Missouri. Mr. Kerr has been instrumental in the implementation of numerous innovative programs and is currently the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons point of contact for the district.