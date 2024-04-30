The end of the school year is almost here and with that comes commencement ceremonies for the Classes of 2024.

Tarkio graduation will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in the high school gym. The graduates will create a receiving line on the east side of the building following the ceremony or in the hallway if it’s raining.

Fairfax graduation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19. The ceremony will be held in the high school gym.

Rock Port graduation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19. The ceremony will be held in the high school.