The Tarkio Board of Aldermen has set the Tarkio City-Wide Clean-Up Days as Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. Three roll-off dumpsters will be placed in the gravel lot west of the Tarkio Municipal Pool at 603 S. 3rd Street. Klosek’s LLC Trash Service is providing the dumpsters free of charge to the city in thanks for the help from the community in the recent search for their missing loved one. The dumpsters are available to Tarkio residents only and items may be placed in the dumpsters from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. those days. Items not permitted include tires of any kind, batteries, canned food, cement, sand, rock, plaster, paint or other chemicals, hot tubs or pool liners, bodily fluids, plants, limbs and yard waste, and household trash or any trash that can be picked up during regular trash days. This site will be monitored by cameras and anyone illegally dumping or dumpster diving/scavenging will be fined!

Klosek’s LLC Trash Service will be available to pick up scrap metal only, but you must call 660-623-9444 to set up a time.

The City of Fairfax will have dumpsters available on the west side of the Fairfax City Park Friday morning, May 10, through Sunday evening, May 12. A list of items not accepted will be displayed at the dump site. Please do not violate the dumping rules, as this is a service for the community that could be revoked.

Rock Port does not have a clean-up day scheduled at this time.

County-wide garage sales will be held May 3 and 4. Garage sales advertised in the newspaper are listed below:

Spiegel • 209 W. Clay Street, Rock Port

Friday, May 3 • 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 • 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Tons of name brand children’s clothing! Boys’ clothing size 5T – size youth 14/16 and girls’ clothing size 10/12 – size youth 14/16, junior women’s clothing (lots of size extra small/small), kids’ shoes & accessories in excellent condition, children’s toys, lots of women’s & men’s XL clothing, costume jewelry, holiday items, household items and decorations.

Riley and Nelson Yard Sale • 1103 N. 3rd Street, Tarkio

Saturday, May 4, only • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

TVs (all work) – 34” flat screen, 27” boxed TV, 7” TV; 1 TV stand; men’s & women’s clothing (large sizes), shoes, boots; bedding – brand new queen size flannel sheets, full size bedspread, 2 new full size electric blankets; adult coloring books, etc. Much, much miscellaneous!

Fischer and Holmes Yard Sale • 305 S. Water Street, Rock Port

Thursday, May 2 • 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 3 • 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Women’s clothing (tops size large – XXL, jeans size 18-20); 4 chain saws, 3 tree stands, 2 climbing sticks, new compound bow, Husqvarna mower (54” cut), pop-up deer blind, other miscellaneous items.

Ward • 116 S. Main Street, Rock Port

Friday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 • 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Budweiser collectibles; sports memorabilia; housewares, including wooden hangers, bathroom accessories, faucet, and more, lots of picture frames, knick knacks, dish set, miscellaneous.

Multi-Family Garage Sale • 500 Parkeast Drive, Rock Port

Friday, May 3 • 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 • 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Boys’ 2T-3T, girls’ 7-10, women’s small to plus size, some men’s clothes; Avon, and lots of miscellaneous.

Regan & Sheila Griffin • 3 Whispering Woods Lane, Rock Port

Friday, May 3 • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 • 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lots of kids’ stuff: high chair, booster seat, wagon stroller, changing table, keekaroo peanut changing pad, baby toys, kids’ electric ride on car; kids’ and adult clothes; bottles/mugs, books, DVDs, & other miscellaneous household items.

Plant Sale • 18889 E. Hwy 136, Rock Port (Just East of Dollar General)

Friday, May 3 • 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 • 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Several varieties of tomato & pepper plants. Succulents, aloe vera and spider plants.

Garage Sale • 18889 E. Hwy 136, Rock Port (Just East of Dollar General)

Friday, May 3 • 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 • 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Miscellaneous household items, home decor; men’s and women’s clothing.

Clodfelters’ Garage Sale • 507 South Bluff St., Rock Port

Friday & Saturday, May 3 & 4

Dressers, end tables, bed frames, buffet, house decor, toys, and clothes