The Fairfax, Rock Port, and Tarkio School Districts are hosting spring music concerts to showcase their band and choir students and to recognize them for accomplishments earned this school year.

Tarkio will be hosting its 6-12 concert and awards ceremony Thursday, May 2, at Tarkio High School. The music will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the sixth grade band, followed by junior high and high school bands and choirs, and will end with high school awards.

The Fairfax K-12 music program will be held Tuesday, May 7, at Fairfax R-3. There will be a music booster dinner held in the cafeteria from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches and sides. Free-will donations will be accepted. The concert will begin in the gym at 6:30 p.m.

The Rock Port Spring Band and Choir Concert will be held Thursday, May 9, at Rock Port R-II. The concert will be held from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.