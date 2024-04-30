The Tarkio FFA Greenhouse open house will be Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the corner of Chestnut and 13th streets in Tarkio. There is an even larger inventory this year!

Stop by and purchase plants and flowers for your gardens or home. The selection includes: hanging baskets of mixed flowers, wandering jew, spider plants, and ivy ($15 each) and Boston ferns ($25 each); 4-inch pots (individually) of geraniums, sweet potato vine, gerbera daisy, wave petunias, lantana, New Guinea impatiens, and million bells ($3 each); and 6-inch packs (individually) of lobelia, petunias, dianthus, alyssum, portulacca, coleus, verbena, vinca, and celosia ($3 each).