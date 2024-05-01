In the early 1950s, an evangelical movement called for Congress and the President to proclaim a National Day of Prayer. The movement grew and a young leader, Evangelist Billy Graham, led services for approximately 20,000 on the steps of the capitol on February 3, 1952. Later that year, Congress proclaimed a joint resolution for a National Day of Prayer. President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed on July 4, 1952. The observance moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan and has been proclaimed each year since.

The theme for 2024 is “Lift Up the Word – Light Up the World.”

Rock Port is celebrating National Day of Prayer this Thursday, May 2, at 12:00 noon at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port.

American Legion Post #49 will present the colors. The high school chorus, under the direction of Mrs. Abby Palmer, will sing the national anthem and “Just Believe.” Jim Clodfelter will be the speaker. Prayers will be offered by: Pastor Devon Sons and his prayer partner, for churches; Pastor Bill Hargis and his prayer partner, for families; Pastor Chris Shimmel and his prayer partner, for government; and Kathy Herron and her prayer partner, for the media.

Lunch and fellowship will follow. Please join together for this time of agreement in prayer for our community and country.