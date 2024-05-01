Members of the Heartland Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will be participating in the annual Run for the Son motorcycle ride on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Run for the Son is a fundraiser supporting evangelistic efforts in the United States and around the world. Of the monies collected, 20% is given to Missionary Ventures International which provides transportation for pastors in developing nations to use in reaching people with the Gospel, 20% is given to the Jesus Film Project for translating and sending the JESUS film to people groups so they can hear the Gospel in their own language, 20% is given to Global Christian Relief for sending Bibles and Christian materials into countries closed to the Gospel, and 40% stays with CMA for spreading the Gospel in the USA.

If you would like to participate in the ride or make a donation, please contact Annette Kaplan at 660-736-4443. Heartland Riders members are glad to participate in and support county and community events and they appreciate the support the communities give in their efforts to serve.