The Tarkio High School Senior Awards Assembly will be held Friday, May 10, at 1:00 p.m. in the gymnasium.

The Rock Port junior high/high school awards assembly will be Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. The elementary awards assembly will be Wednesday, May 22, at 9:00 a.m.

The Fairfax R-3 School awards assemblies will be held Wednesday, May 15. The elementary awards assembly will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the junior high/high school awards assembly will begin at 10:00 a.m.