Brandon Athen and his family will hold a BBQ fundraiser dinner on Thursday, May 9, to help Brandon raise funds to participate in the 2024 Pasadena California Honor Band in Pasadena, California, this summer. Serving will be approximately 5:00-6:30 p.m. in the high school commons area at Rock Port High School. There will also be a few silent auction items. The Rock Port Spring Band and Choir Concert will be held from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. that evening.