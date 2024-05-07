Congratulations and good luck to the Atchison County high school track and field athletes who are advancing to sectionals and golfers who will be competing at state.

The members of the Tarkio High School Class of 2024 will receive their diplomas at 2:00 p.m. this Sunday, May 12, in the Tarkio High School Gym. A congratulatory line will be formed on the east side of the building following the ceremony, but if it rains, the graduates will line up in the hallway. The public is invited to attend.

Happy Mother’s Day to our mothers and all the mothers who love and guide their children through this thing called life. We are forever grateful for your immense devotion, hard love when we needed a kick in the pants, providing a shoulder to cry on and hugs, your advice giving, shared laughter and shenanigans, and just being there through it all. We love you!

The last day of school for Fairfax R-3 students is Wednesday, May 15. School will dismiss early that day at 12:18 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with the Summer Palooza on May 23. If you would be willing to help man a bounce house for an hour please contact Jody Vansickle at 660-787-0507. They are needing your help to make this event happen for the kids.

The City of Fairfax will have dumpsters available on the west side of the Fairfax City Park Friday morning, May 10, through Sunday evening, May 12. A list of items not accepted will be displayed at the dump site. Please do not violate the dumping rules, as this is a service for the community that could be revoked.

