It was a photo finish in the girls’ 100 meter hurdles as Ella Meyerkorth and Lizzie Schlueter clear the last hurdle. Ella finished in first with a time of 15.71 and Lizzie Schlueter placed second with a time of 15.84. The two would battle it out again in the 300 meter hurdles where Ella finished in second place and Lizzie finished in third place.

Rylee Jenkins is pictured with the javelin where she placed third with a throw of 32.27 meters. Rylee also won the discus with a throw of 45.09 meters and she also qualified with the 4×800 meter relay team taking first place.

Tommi Martin won the javelin with a throw of 39.84 meters. Tommi also qualified for sectional track in the 800 meter run (placing second with a 2:26.00), the 4×400 (placing first with a time of 4:20.02), and the 4×800 relay (placing second with a time of 10:57.40).

Brentyn Herron placed first in the shot put with a throw of 12.57 meters or 41’.24”. Brentyn also qualified for sectionals in the discus, placing third.

Collin Hedlund is pictured in the shot put where he placed third, but Collin also placed first in the discus with a throw of 42.13 meters or 138’ 2.66”.

Jacoby Driskell passes the baton to Norah Watkins in the 4×800 meter relay. Rylee Jenkins and Avery Meyerkorth ran the other two legs. The team placed first in the event with a time of 10:50.21.

Norah Watkins and Danika Agnew run the first lap in the 1600 meter run. Norah would place third with a time of 5:48.73 and Danika would place fifth with a time of 6:15.25.

East Atchison’s girls’ 4×200 meter relay team finished in second place with a time of 1:54.37. Pictured above is Grace Oswald passing the baton to Dylan Drummond.

Corbyn Jakub has a good exchange with anchor man Dylan Lair in the 4×100 meter relay. The team of Camden MeEnaney, Case Millsap, Corbyn Jakub and Dylan Lair placed third with a time of 46.47 seconds.

East Atchison’s girls 4×400 meter relay took first place with a time of 4:20.02. Grace Caudill is pictured coming in strong, giving Lizzie Schlueter a lead for her final lap. Other members are Grace Oswald and Tommi Martin.

Malachi Skillen had a big day, advancing in both the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run. He had a time of 4:57.67 in the 1600, finishing fourth, and 11:04.16 in the 3200 meter run for third place.

Payton Woodring clears the bar with ease. Payton will advance to sectionals with a fourth place finish in the high jump, clearing 1.40 meters.

Dylan Lair advances to sectionals with a second place finish in a time of 11.41 in the 100 meter dash. Case Millsap came in fifth with a time of 12.03. Dylan also advanced to sectionals in the long jump with a leap of 5.50 meters or 18’.

The Rock Port boys’ 4×200 meter relay team placed fifth with a time of 1:39.58. Pictured above is Camden McEnaney making the exchange with Case Millsap. Other members are Bracton Cook and Dylan Lair.

Ella Meyerkorth ran a 27.61 in the 200 meter dash, finishing in fourth place to advance to sectionals.

Gavyn Irvine ran a 57.68 in the 400 meter dash, finishing in fourth place to advance on to sectionals.

Rock Port girls’ 4×400 relay team placed fourth with a time of 4:36.03. Pictured above is Tatum Vogler handing off to anchor Avery Meyerkorth. Other members are Jacoby Driskell and Norah Watkins.

Grace Oswald has a strong first leg of the 4×800 meter relay. She is pictured passing the baton to Bailey Wennihan. Jayla Irvine and Tommi Martin finished out the relay as they placed second with a time of 10:57.40.

Landrey Kelly clears the bar on her way to placing fourth and qualifying for sectionals on Saturday.

Atchison County athletes competed in the Class 1 District 8 Track Meet held May 4, 2024, at King City, Missouri.

The Rock Port girls’ team won the meet with 105 points, followed by the East Atchison girls in second with 85 points.

The Rock Port boys placed second with 89 points and the East Atchsion boys placed eighth with 46 points.

Several local athletes placed in the top four, which qualifies them to advance to the Class 1 Sectional 4 track meet this Saturday, May 11, at Adrian, Missouri.

Results for Rock Port (RP) and East Atchison (EA) athletes are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 13th, Danni Irvine (EA), 14.79; 22nd, Tabby Nester (EA), 19.36

200 Meter Dash – 4th, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 27.61; 9th, Jayme McEnaney, 30.52; 13th, Kennedy White (EA), 31.92; 19th, Tabby Nester (EA), 40.34

400 Meter Dash – 9th, Kennedy White (EA), 1:13.21

800 Meter Run – 1st, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 2:25.22; 2nd, Tommi Martin (EA), 2:26.00

1600 Meter Run – 3rd, Norah Watkins (RP), 5:48.73; 5th, Danika Agnew (EA), 6:15.25; 6th, Bella Bywater (EA), 6:56.17

3200 Meter Run – 2nd, Norah Watkins (RP), 12:43.70; 7th, Jayla Irvine (EA), 14:15.26

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 15.71; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 15.84

300 Meter Hurdles – 2nd, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 47.85; 3rd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 49.11; 5th, Julia Foehrenbach (EA), 55.43

4×100 Meter Relay – 7th, East Atchison (Dylan Drummond,Grace Caudill, Danni Irvine, Dalaynie Drummond), 56.39; 8th, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Tatum Vogler, Landrey Kelly, Jayme McEnaney), 57.83

4×200 Meter Relay – 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Dylan Drummond, Julia Foehrenbach, Lizzie Schlueter),1:54.37

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Tommi Martin, Grace Caudill, Lizzie Schlueter), 4:20.02; 4th, Rock Port Jacoby Driskell, Norah Watkins, Tatum Vogler, Avery Meyerkorth), 4:36.03

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Norah Watkins, Rylee Jenkins, Avery Meyerkorth), 10:50.21; 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Bailey Wennihan, Jayla Irvine, Tommi Martin), 10:57.40

High Jump – 4th, Payton Woodring (EA), 1.40m; 7th, Claire Miller (RP), 1.35m; 9th, Addison Noland (EA), 1.30m

Long Jump – 4th, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 4.98m; 11th, Grace Caudill (EA), 4.07m; 14th, Lilly Pankau (RP), 3.83m; 15th, Bresayda Jimenez (EA), 3.77m

Triple Jump – 13th, Addison Noland (EA), 7.59m

Pole Vault – 4th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 2.45m; 5th, Dalaynie Drummond (EA), 2.45m; 6th, Grace Oswald (EA), 2.45m

Discus – 1st, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 45.09m; 7th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 28.05m

Javelin – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 39.84m; 2nd, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 34.57m; 3rd, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 32.27m

Shot Put – 5th, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 10.01m; 9th, Cali Driskell (RP), 8.77m; 14th, Claire Martin (EA), 8.00m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 2nd, Dylan Lair (RP), 11.41; 5th, Case Millsap (RP), 12.03

200 Meter Dash – 5th, Case Millsap (RP), 24.51; 9th, Bracton Cook (RP), 25.93

400 Meter Dash – 3rd, Corbyn Jakub (RP), 55.20; 4th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 57.68; 8th, Desmond Chaney (RP), 1:02.37

800 Meter Run – 9th, Michael Pruett (RP), 2:37.85; 13th, Quentin Jackson (RP), 2:52.09

1600 Meter Run – 4th, Malachi Skillen (RP), 4:57.67; 6th, Quin Staten (EA), 5:31.21; 16th, Isaac Vette (EA), 6:24.17

3200 Meter Run – 3rd, Malachi Skillen (RP), 11:04.16; 8th, Ian Stepp (EA), 12:02.53; 9th, Cole Anderson (EA), 12:08.32

110 Meter Hurdles – 11th, Braxton Melton-Davis (RP), 20.64

4×100 Meter Relay – 3rd, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Case Millsap, Corbyn Jakub, Dylan Lair), 46.47

4×200 Meter Relay – 5th, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Case Millsap, BractonCook, Dylan Lair), 1:39.58

4×400 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison (Gavyn Irvine, Quin Staten, Clayton Vernon, Mason Kingery), 3:56.75; 8th, Rock Port (Desmond Chaney, Michael Pruett, Bracton Cook, Kendan Melton-Davis), 4:36.10

4×800 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison (Cole Anderson, Mason Kingery, Quin Staten, Ian Stepp), 9:35.65; 6th, Rock Port (Quentin Jackson, Michael Pruett, Justin Kuhns, Kendan Melton-Davis), 11:18.97

High Jump – 9th, Mason Kingery (EA), 1.60m

Long Jump – 4th, Dylan Lair (RP), 5.50m

Triple Jump – 5th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 10.95m

Pole Vault – 5th, Westyn Amthor (RP), 3.05m

Discus – 1st, Collin Hedlund (EA), 42.13m; 2nd, Ryder Herron (RP), 39.94m; 3rd, Brentyn Herron (RP), 38.30m; 8th, Trenton Kingery (EA), 31.08m

Javelin – 3rd, Collin Hedlund (EA), 38.22m; 16th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 26.18m

Shot Put – 1st, Brentyn Herron (RP), 12.57m; 2nd, Ryder Herron (RP), 12.4; 3rd, Collin Hedlund (EA), 12.04m; 7th, Trenton Kingery (EA), 11.19m