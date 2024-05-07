Pleasant View Nursing Home residents are attending a Kansas City Royals baseball game again this year. Rock Port businesses and the public are asked to pitch in for the cost of tickets, which are $18.00 each. Staff will accompany the residents and they will sit in a special covered section that has wheelchair access. The game will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024, against the Tigers.

This has been a huge hit for the residents in the past. Won’t you make their day by sponsoring a ticket – or two – or three? Any excess money will go to the Pleasant View activities fund. Send your sponsorship money to Eric Chamberlain at 17475 U.S. Highway 136 W, Rock Port, MO 64482.