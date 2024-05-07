The Rock Port and East Atchison boys’ golf teams competed at District Golf on Monday, May 6, at Cameron Golf Course in Cameron, Missouri. Blue Jay Tayden Cook placed first with a 79. Carter Gebhards shot an 85 for fourth place, Ryland Garst shot a 92 for 13th place, Aricin Weber shot a 103 for 31st place, and Tarver Muntz shot a 104, finishing 33rd. The Blue Jays finished second as a team with a score of 359. Congratulations to the Rock Port team and River Dow and good luck as they advance to State Golf May 13 and 14 in Joplin, Missouri.

East Atchison’s River Dow finished in 19th place shooting a 97 and is advancing to state.

East Atchison’s Austin Helfers finished in 60th place with a 128.