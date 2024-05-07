Tarkio Nutrition Center is hosting a Mother’s Day Buffet fundraiser Sunday, May 12. The meal will be served at the center, located at 412 Main Street in Tarkio, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children and includes hot beef, sliced ham, or BBQ chicken with macaroni and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad bar, and carrots, with desserts of cheesecake, cake, or ice cream. Please RSVP by calling 660-736-5725.