Maria Reed is the new administrator at Rock Port Senior Center.

Rock Port Senior Center has hired Maria Reed as the new administrator of the facility on Country Club Drive. Maria is no stranger to working with senior citizens and in the food distribution business. She has spent most of her adult life either working in the food industry or with seniors and handicapped individuals. She has been through numerous management training programs and has 10 years experience in management. She also received a certificate in activity professional training through the State of Missouri while she was the Activities Director at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port.

Maria was born and raised in Fairfax and is married to Brandon Reed. They have four boys, Kenneth, Lane, Wade, and Garrett. Maria remarked, “I am excited to take on the role of administrator for the senior center in Rock Port. I look forward to advocating for the center and the seniors in this community as well as collaborating with other entities within the community. It is my hope that Rock Port Senior Center will be well known for its service, hospitality, and welcoming environment throughout Atchison County. I would also like to thank the Rock Port Senior Center Board of Directors for this opportunity.”

Rock Port Senior Center also employs cook Sandra Thompson, kitchen aide Jolene Cue, and dishwasher Jennifer Casey. Stop by to welcome Maria to the helm and enjoy a tasty meal while you are there. Rock Port Senior Center is located at 505 S. Country Club Drive and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., serving lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (closed major holidays). Delivery is offered to qualified residents of Rock Port and to-go orders are allowed if placed by 10:00 a.m. Call 660-744-5812.