Each year, letter carriers across the country head out on their routes on the second Saturday in May to collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

The need is great, but you can help. We invite you to join letter carriers and partner organizations in the fight to end hunger in our communities by participating in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Simply leave your donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday, May 11, and your letter carrier will do the rest.