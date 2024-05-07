Tarkio Renewal has been gratified to see their Property Improvement Grant utilized so well over the last few years. This year, the funds were allotted in record time and the 2024 grant cycle is officially closed. Tarkio Renewal has every intention of opening the grant up again in 2025, but that will be dependent on funds raised this year. If you are interested in contributing to this 501(c)(3) organization for the grant program or any other future projects, tax-deductible donations can be made at Farmers State Bank in Tarkio, or mailed to P.O. Box 243, Rock Port, MO 64482.