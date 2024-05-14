The following incarcerations were recorded from April 19, 2024, to May 7, 2024, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Matthew Wolmeldorff, 47, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested April 23, 2024, in Atchison County by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office for: Tarkio Warrant.

Chyloh Miller, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 12:00 a.m. April 26, 2024, in Tarkio, Missouri, by the Tarkio Police Department for: DUI – Persistent.

Kayleigh Nagel, 31, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 12:00 a.m. April 23, 2024, in Rock Port, Missouri, by the Rock Port Police Department for: Reno County, Kansas, Warrant.

Russell Case, III, Farragut, Iowa, was arrested at 12:00 a.m. May 6, 2024, in Atchison County, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office for: Domestic Assault.

Aaron Hall, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested April 29, 2024, in Jackson County by the Tarkio Police Department for: Atchison County Warrant.