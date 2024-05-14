The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 6, 2024, by David and Judy Colflesh to Samuel Graves and Jill Warren, Trustees of the 409 First Street Trust, for land in Section 14, Township 6, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 6, 2024, by Johnita Moody to Dawn Lynch for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 6, 2024, by Chelsea Miller to Phillip Cooper for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 40, and Lot 1, Sunrise Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 9, 2024, by Cynthia Todd to Connie Steinman for land in Section 33, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 9, 2024, by Connie Steinman to Cynthia Todd for land in Section 33, Township 64, Range 39 ,Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 9, 2024, by Charlee Garst, Garry and Jennifer Garst, Tammy and John Creten, and Melinda and Jesse Hunsberge to Trey Garst for land in Section 4, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed May 9, 2024, by Lois Garst, Trustee of the Lois Garst Revocable Trust Agreement, to Trey Garst for land in Section 4, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 9, 2024, by Deborah Drebing to Garry and Jennifer Garst for land in Section 32, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 9, 2024, by Deborah Drebing to Garry and Jennifer Garst and Charlee Garst for land in Section 10, Range 65, Township 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 9, 2024, by Deborah Drebing to Garry and Jennifer Garst, Lois Garst, Trustee of the Lois Garst Inter Vivos Trust, and Charlee Garst for land in Section 4, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.