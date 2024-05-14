The Atchison County Health Department invites all to the Mental Health Block Party Saturday, May 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Main Street in Tarkio. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Take a day to get outside and have some fun! So far, booths available will include: Connections Counseling & Wellness – duck pond match game, hula hoop contest, and popcorn; Stable Care – snow cones; Community Services – game; Health Department – yoga, gunny sack races, fishing game, cornhole, and big bubble tubs; Tarkio Police Department – drunk goggles/pedal tractor; Presbyterian Church – temporary tattoos; C.A.R.E. – information booth; Tarkio Tech – information booth; Atchison County Extension Center – information booth, food tent (free will donations for hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and water); Inspire Rehab/Community Hospital-Fairfax – physical activity; Assembly of God Church Women’s Ministry – rock painting; Easter Seals – bubble machine/water table; and Tarkio Rehab – cotton candy. There will also be bounce houses, yoga, a variety show, line and square dancing lessons provided by Wilma Randall, and a wellness walk. The wellness walk will begin at 8:00 a.m. and participants will walk approximately a mile, starting from the Health Center at the intersection of 5th and Main streets. Keifer Nemyer and Ethan Piveral will be doing a podcast during the block party as well.

The Health Department encourages others to sign up. They are looking for people to provide games or food booths, participants who will give testimonials and personal stories, and performers for the variety show. Call the Atchison County Health Center at 660-736-4121 to sign up (there is no charge to sign up). Those participating in the wellness walk or variety show or setting up a booth will get a free t-shirt. In case of rain, the event will be held at the Tarkio Community Building.