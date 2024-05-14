The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 6:15 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Jeff Geib, Michael Graves, Kelley Herron, and Raechel Schoonover. Also present were City Clerk Emily Schulte and Superintendent Dennis Sherlock. Visitors were Regan Griffin, W.C. Farmer, Holly Huntley, Thea Lewis, Jennifer Geib, and Sheena Roup.

Mayor Amy Thomas called the meeting to order.

Meeting Agenda

Schoonover recommended an amendment to the agenda to add the Tourism Board as visitors to discuss their bylaws and event approval process and revision of the Klosek’s contract to the business agenda. Board members voted unanimously to approve the amended meeting agenda.

Contract for Grant

Writing Services – CDBG

Griffin was present on behalf of Restore Rock Port. He requested the council consider entering the submitted Contract for Grant Writing Services – Community Development Block Grants 2024 with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. There is an initial $1,500.00 fee and additional costs upon the approval of applications. Not all the grant information has been released so it will need to be reviewed once available.

Questions regarding which entities would cover costs were discussed. Griffin relayed that would be on the parties involved with each grant application to discuss, however he imagined Restore Rock Port would be interested in participating in those discussions.

Board members voted unanimously to approve entering the Contract for Grant Writing Services – CDBG 2024 with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

Clerk Schulte was given authority to sign the appropriate documents on behalf of the city.

Contract for Solid Waste Disposal

A revision of the solid waste disposal contract was submitted by Klosek’s LLC Trash Services the morning following the April 17 meeting bid opening. Only slight changes were included, which were given to the board for review. They also stated the city should publicize the pricing changes to the citizens.

Board members voted to approve having Mayor Thomas re-sign the revised solid waste disposal contract.

Tourism Board

Tourism Board President Holly Huntley requested a copy of the board’s bylaws referenced within their ordinance. She was curious if the bylaws stated that events approved by the Tourism Board also had to be approved by the Board of Aldermen, as they’ve never done this previously. They submit a budget annually, including this year’s, which is approved by the Board of Aldermen. They keep record of where everything is spent, as each approved event is allocated its own budget.

Summer Palooza is a short four weeks from now, and that was never approved through the city council, so it was inquired if it was supposed to be as they have contracts that need to be signed. She also wanted to highlight purchases and events the group has contributed to or hosted in the last couple of years, including multiple ping pong drops, provided funding for the fire department’s Santa visit candy, large contributions towards fireworks every 4th of July as well as funds towards 4th of July activities and event giveaways, cruise nights, ice cream socials, band nights, quilt shows, new Main Street Christmas lights and banners for the light poles, Blue Jay banners, website build and funding, and Summer Palooza. Additionally, any event which collects proceeds is then donated back to the community.

Graves didn’t believe they needed approval for everything, but suggested reaching out for input for events that might be considered questionable by some. Herron also mentioned receiving complaints that a comedian could potentially be booked that would have more mature “rated R” content, as people believe clean comedians for the entire family would be preferred. Huntley stated that what individuals consider questionable is open to interpretation. Additionally, they’ve heard more interest regarding a more mature comedian than one for all ages.

Conversations continued and Huntley asked for final clarification on whether the Board of Aldermen needed to approve each event. The Board of Aldermen agreed they should do better at reading through the Tourism Board business packet within the city consent agenda, and if they have questions regarding events taking place, they will bring them to the Tourism Board.

Huntley and Lewis then stated that the next Tourism Board meeting will be May 21 at City Hall and is open to the public. Summer Palooza is also quickly approaching. The event is free and open to the public, and they could always use additional volunteers.

Executive Session

Graves moved to adjourn into executive session at 7:14 p.m. pursuant to Section 610.021(2) RSMo. Schoonover seconded.

Board members voted unanimously to adjourn into regular session at 7:20 p.m. The meeting was then adjourned.

––

The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met for a special meeting and town hall Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Jeff Geib, Michael Graves, and Kelley Herron. Also present were City Clerk Emily Schulte and Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire. Visitors were Raechel Schoonover, Tierra Stoner, Amy Skillen, Tami Lansdown, Alexa VanSickle, Jody VanSickle, Jennifer Roup, Kim Daugherty, Jordyn Jakub, Debbie Makings, Maggie Lair, Ashley Amthor, Jim Clodfelter, Donna Wedel, J.R. Chaney, Lisa Farmer, Shauna Farmer, W.C. Farmer, Jennifer Geib, Mandy Herron, Hallie Pyeatt, Ashtyn Beatty, Jon Barth, Sheena Roup, Breanna VanSickle, Justin Pankau, and Jax Lutz.

Mayor Amy Thomas called the meeting and town hall to order concurrently.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Tourism Board / Summer Palooza

The status of Summer Palooza was discussed given the recent resignation of multiple Tourism Board members. Visitors expressed a willingness to volunteer and requested the Board of Aldermen allow the event to go on as scheduled. Additional ideas were discussed to make the event run smoothly. The Board of Aldermen stated that dozens of volunteers were necessary to operate the event in accordance with the city’s MIRMA coverage and presented a sign-up sheet. If those present were willing to assist and find additional volunteers, board members had no concerns moving forward.

Summer Palooza will continue on May 23 as scheduled and a sign-up sheet will be put online to fill all remaining volunteer positions.