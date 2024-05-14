The Rock Port Tourism Board will host its second Summer Palooza Thursday, May 23, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Rock Port Memorial Park. This family friendly event is free and open to all ages and is a great way to celebrate the kick-off of summer vacation.

Activities will include a rock climbing wall, mechanical bull riding, photo booth, foam dance party, obstacle courses, and much more!

Music will be provided by AC Entertainment. Hot dogs, snacks, drinks, and prizes will also be available free of charge.

In the event of rain, Summer Palooza will be rescheduled to Friday, May 24.

For more information, visit the Rock Port Tourism Board’s Facebook page.