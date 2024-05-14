Westboro High School Alumni are gathering Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 12:00 noon, at the new Westboro Fire Station, at the west end of Main Street. The dinner will be catered and the cost is $12.00 per person.

Honored classes are: 1944, 1954, 1964 and 1974. The event is open to those who attended Westboro School. Spouses and guests accompanying alumni are welcome. Grandkids of grads are also welcome.

Call Carol Kirkpatrick for reservations (an accurate count is needed for the caterer) at 1-660-984-5416 or cell 1-816-341-1176 or Bev Clinkingbeard, 1-660-623-9110.

They look forward to seeing you!