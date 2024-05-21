The 22nd annual Tarkio Rotary Golf Tournament will be played at the Tarkio Golf Club Saturday, June 1. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., and tee time is 8:00 a.m.

The four-person scramble format tournament results will be flighted following the completion of 18 holes, and trophies will be awarded to the top two teams in each flight.

All participants will receive a sleeve of logo golf balls sponsored by Tarkio Technology Institute and a golf towel sponsored by Morning Sun Seed/Laur Farms.

Hole prizes will include two longest drive holes, two longest putt holes and two closest to the pin holes.

Dixon Golf will be conducting “games within the game” on holes #6 and #7. For a fee of $10 and $20 respectively, golfers can win valuable prizes on each hole, and a drawing for a $350 driver will be held following the tournament. A hole-in-one contest will also be sponsored by Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance on hole #8.

Hole sponsorships and team entry forms are available at the Tarkio Golf Club or from any Rotary Club member. Cart rentals are available by calling the Tarkio Golf Club at 660-736-4776.