A one-vehicle accident on MO 275, 1/2 mile north of Hwy. 136 in Atchison County, injured a local man May 17, 2024. The accident occurred two miles northwest of Rock Port, Missouri, when a 2012 Kia Sorento, driven by Dalton J. Hudson, 36, of Rock Port was traveling southbound on MO 275 and went off the west side of the roadway, striking a private driveway entrance. The vehicle returned to the roadway and began to skid, traveled off the east side of the roadway causing the front right side of the vehicle to hit an embankment. The Kia came to rest mostly off the roadway on its wheels facing north.

Hudson, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The 2012 Kia Sorento was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper K. F. Jeffers, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.