A Fairfax man received moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident May 8, 2024, at 12:22 p.m. four miles west of Fairfax at 270th Street and Kettle Avenue. The crash occured as a 2022 New Holland T640 tractor was travelling westbound on 270th Street and the driver, Timothy J. Oswald, 43, fell asleep at the wheel. The tractor travelled off the south side of the roadway and down an embankment, struck the ground and overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side south of 270th.

Oswald, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The tractor was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. T. L. Shupe, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.