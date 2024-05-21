The High Creek Cemetery Association, Watson, Missouri, is making plans to celebrate the annual Memorial Day Tea event on Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the High Creek Church, 15824 State Hwy. B, Watson.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting)the directors and helpers will be putting up the flags throughout the cemetery and church area for this stunning, memorial and patriotic display for the holiday weekend. Flags will remain until taken down on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting).

Area bakers are already discussing and deciding what cookies they plan to make and share with visitors.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to drive to the High Creek Cemetery east of Watson on State Hwy. B and see this picturesque site. Stop in at the church and have refreshments and enjoy a welcoming visit. If it is a nice day, bring your lawn chairs and sit awhile under the shade trees and pick up a cookie or two along with a cup of coffee or tea. It is a good opportunity to renew acquaintances with family and friends, meet new people, and catch up on the news.

Members of the High Creek Cemetery Association will be there and hope to see you there also.

All flowers not in permanently mounted vases, flags, decorations, solar lights, and mementoes must be removed by Monday, June 10, 2024.