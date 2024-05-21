A memorial service of worship will be held Sunday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Walkup Grove Cemetery in Atchison County. The worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, with Fr. Sidney Breese presiding at this special service. Those in attendance should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beauty and peace of a historical country cemetery.

Following the worship service, there will be a potluck dinner at St. Oswald’s. Please bring a dish for the meal. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held at St. Oswald’s (30996 X Avenue, Skidmore, Missouri).

Walkup Grove, about 150 years old, still retains its natural beauty. It is nestled among a grove of hickory nut trees on top of a hill which falls to the west on a sharp decline to the Little Tarkio River. Tranquility and peacefulness reign here. Travelers over a hundred years ago stopped at Mr. Walkup’s farm and asked for a place on his land to bury their child. This neighborhood cemetery is an ecumenical one with all denominations of religion buried there. At one time, the neighborhood supported Presbyterian, Methodist, Baptist and Episcopal churches. St. Oswald’s is now the only remaining church in this area.

From Mound City, take Route N north of Mound City approximately 14 miles, which is one mile south of Hwy 46. Turn east on 280th. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.

From Maryville, take Highway 46 for 19 miles west. Turn south on EE for 2 miles. Turn west on 290th Avenue for one mile. Then turn north on W Avenue for one mile. The cemetery will be on your left.

Due to a bridge repair two miles east of Fairfax on Highway 46, there are alternate routes to the cemetery. A route to reduce traveling on gravel roads is to take Highway 59 north to Tarkio, travel on Highway 136 east to State Route N, go seven miles south to Highway 46 (a stop sign) and go one more mile south to 280th Avenue. Turn east. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.