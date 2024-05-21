This year’s Rock Port High School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Honor class pictures will be taken at 1:30 p.m. (oldest to youngest). This will be an informal gathering with cake, mints, nuts, and bottled water served reception style. Tickets will not be sold. Free-will donations will be taken at the door. To reserve seats, you can reply to a post on the Rock Port High School Alumni Association Facebook page with graduation year and number of seats to reserve or you can call Bank Midwest (660-744-6262) or Citizens Bank & Trust (660-744-5333) to make your reservation.

This year’s honor classes are: 70 year – Class of 1954; 60 year – Class of 1964; 50 year – Class of 1974; 40 year – Class of 1984; 30 year – Class of 1994; 25 year – Class of 1999; 20 year – Class of 2004; and Graduates – Class of 2024. All Rock Port High School graduates are encouraged to attend.