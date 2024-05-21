Free summer meals for all kids and teens will be available weekdays through August 22, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Call 660-736-5725 for more information. The meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services.

The May menu is:

May 22 – Chicken patty sandwich, creamy pasta salad, chips, fruit

May 23 – Biscuits and gravy or French toast sticks, sausage or bacon, hash browns, fruit

May 24 – Chicken spaghetti or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, crisp lettuce salad, fruit

May 27 – Closed for Memorial Day

May 28 – Cheeseburger, baked beans, crispy French fries, fruit

May 29 – Chicken nuggets, chips, buttered corn, fruit

May 30 – Baked potato bar (ham/bacon/cheese), chili, broccoli, fruit

May 31 – Sloppy Joe, roasted Italian vegetables, macaroni and cheese, fruit

Cooking classes with Community Services will also be held every Thursday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Each class will be different and will teach children basic kitchen techniques and simple recipes. No registration is needed for the class. Children who attend five or more classes will receive a small gift.